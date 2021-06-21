‘I’ll probably catch myself’: ‘Friends’ actor says he has prostate cancer





James Michael Tyler (Photo credit: Getty)

OHIO (WJW) – James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther on “Friends,” announced he had stage 4 prostate cancer. Hoping to save others, Tyler shared his story in an interview with Craig Melvin on Monday. “TODAY.” “It’s of course stage 4 cancer, at an advanced stage,” he said. “So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me.” “ In September 2018, Tyler said he was diagnosed at age 56 with advanced prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. The diagnosis came after a routine physical exam and her first PSA test, which is used to screen for prostate cancer. Man arrested in death of 2-year-old boy found with bag over head

As part of his treatment, he took hormone therapy and said he was feeling well. But during the pandemic, the cancer mutated, causing fractures in his bones and tumors up and down his spine, according to “TODAY.” He said he couldn’t walk anymore. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy. When asked what he would have done differently, he replied that he would have listened to his wife. “I would have come in earlier, and I hope it would have been caught earlier,” he said. “The next time you come for a basic check-up or annual check-up, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. Caught early, 99% treatable. ” The American Cancer Society recommends that men with an average risk of prostate cancer get tested from the age of 50. Tyler said he hit one goal this year and has one more. Woman crossing road killed after being hit by 3 vehicles

“My goal this year was to celebrate my 59th birthday,” he said. “I did. My goal now is to help save at least one life.

