2 Hollywood Foreign Press Association Members Resign Over ‘Bullying’ Amid Golden Globes Controversy





Two members have resigned from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as the organization undergoes an overhaul. Diederik van Hoogstraten from the Netherlands and Wenting Xu from China sent a resignation letter to HFPA direction, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. The two foreign journalists said in their letter that the HFPA is a place where “intimidation of members by members is left unchallenged and unpunished. The harassment of talents and publicists: idem ”. Van Hoogstraten and Xu also denounced the practice of paying large membership fees to serve on committees, writing: “Payments for internal jobs have skyrocketed lately. Morally and fiscally, this trade and this feeling of right is a scandal in itself. . But the lack of transparency goes beyond the financial aspects: since February, most decisions have been taken behind closed doors. “ NBC WILL NOT BROADCAST GOLDEN GLOBES 2022 “The majority of members resist transformative change,” the reporters wrote. “Internal opposition to the status quo has been stifled and critical voices such as ours have been largely ignored.” The HFPA responded with the comment Thursday evening, saying that “at a time when the overwhelming majority of our members have chosen to be part of the change, it is disappointing that some members have decided to try to split our organization and sow division and doubt. “ TOM CRUISE RETURNS ITS GOLD GLOBES TO THE MIDDLE OF THE HFPA CONTROVERSY “While some may have their own programs, the board of directors and members of the HFPA share a common goal to achieve the transformational change our organization needs,” the statement continued. “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is an organization with over 75 years of history. The amount of change we have made so far is just the beginning. This is a pivotal time for our organization, and we are ready to work with our members and outside groups to make this change a reality. We are eternally grateful to the members who have decided to stay the course during this historic and trying time to help make this new era a reality for the HFPA . NBC announced in May that it would not air the Golden globes aired in 2022 after it was revealed that in addition to questionable financial and ethical practices, the organization had not had black members for over 20 years. After announcing a major reorganization in the wake of the findings, the HFPA is due to vote in July on amendments to a list of new statutes. A new code of conduct released in May promises a commitment to diversity and inclusion and says the organization “will hold itself to the highest standards of conduct.” But the resignations call into question the possibility of implementing enough reforms to satisfy both external critiques of the organizations’ practices and some of the members themselves.

