Why did we fall in love with the Victoria’s Secret Angels?





Since news broke that Victorias Secret, the lingerie giant and Barnum & Bailey of fashion shows, was pulling out its swarm of angels in favor of a diverse group of women with equally diverse resumes, the media has been full of cheerful answers about the weather, as well as photos from yesterday and today, taking us into a memory of clichés of clichés, costume and sexual kitten. On this side of #MeToo movements and recent social justice movements, the imagery that drove Victorias Secret to record profits and viewership numbers and made his favorite models a part of pop culture not only looks backward but practically unimaginable, like stumbling upon a lost civilization buried under a dusty mound of garter belts and thigh high boots. Here is, for example, an image of Heidi Klum from 2003 with fluffy 12 foot tall white wings, white crystal push up bra and panties, and white ankle strap stiletto heels, with a round matching white neck, much like a dog collar, around his neck; There’s Gisele Bndchen, Karolina Kurkova, and Alessandra Ambrosio in fur-trimmed white panties, bras, hoods and spiked knee-length boots in 2005, channeling Santa’s naughty little helpers.

Here is Ms. Klum again in 2008 with a gigantic sequin bow on her back and diamond chains around her very tiny crimson underwear set; there is Isabeli Fontana in 2010 in a metallic weightlifting uni and a silver bra, carrying a pair of dumbbells. Here are Karlie Kloss in sexy seahorse, Adriana Lima in sexy superhero and Joan Smalls in sexy tiger jumping through a fake fire hoop?

But before dismissing this pageantry as an embarrassing stain on collective culture, perhaps we should ask a different question: why did it work for so long in the first place? In its heyday, after all, the Victorias Secret fashion show, which ran from 1995 to 2018, was broadcast in more than a hundred countries, seen by millions of people around the world and helped drive nearly $ 7 billion in annual sales. The company invested considerable capital to buy legitimacy in the fashion world and in the eyes of those who followed the industry. Before the cruise fashion shows circled the world, the Victorias Secret shows traveled; When the show landed in France in 2016, it took place at the Grand Palais, the venue normally reserved for Chanel. Olivier Rousteing (of Balmain), Clare Waight Keller (then of Chlo) and Riccardo Tisci (then Givenchy) were in the audience. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars vied to perform. The fantasy bra and wings have been covered as real industry news by Harpers Bazaar, Vogue and Elle (and, on occasion, The New York Times).

In an era when actors were booming as magazine cover stars, Being an Angel was one of the most coveted gigs in modeling, not only among lingerie or Sports Illustrated models, but also for those who already had a comfortable place on the cover of Vogue. It was very legitimate, said Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models and Fashion, the agency that represented Angels, including Ms Bndchen and Ms Kloss. A model would do her haute couture editorial, her fashion show, an advertising campaign and Victorias Secret. Yes, the women actually wanted to strut across a catwalk looking like what might have happened if Big Bird had managed to make a mess. They actually wanted to be known (or at least agreed to be known) as Angels, a term coined by the brand in 1997, which itself now seems quite cringe-worthy, making reference to the Playboy stereotype of the good girl who is bad. in the bedroom. It’s a trope that stretches from Stendhal and Dangerous Liaisons to the librarian who takes off her glasses and drops her hair to reveal that she is, in fact, a hottie. And one who ignores the degree of effort involved in achieving the bodies required to participate in a parade that often bore a bewildering resemblance to soft-core pornography. Although on some level this was (of course) the next iteration of pinup culture as defined by and intended for men, the success of Victorias Secret, once a mere catalog company, was also the product of a multitude of cultural phenomena such as fashion, entertainment, branding, sex, and kitsch all began to coalesce around the turn of the millennium.

In some ways, the Victorias Secret Angels were part of the high / low moment commercialization that defined the cultural tenor of the late 20th century and is still going strong in collaborations everywhere. First captured by Kurt Varnedoe and Adam Gopnik in an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in 1990 (and an accompanying book), it was later appropriated by fashion designers including Tom Ford, whose 1996 Gucci show starred. married the irony of kitsch to luxury materials. (remember the GG clogs?) and a shameless embrace of Studio 54’s decadence. It had an absurd, self-conscious exuberance that appealed to both the intellectuals who cashed in as well as the mass market. Even the overt objectification and silliness of the show coordinated perfectly with the Sex and the City energy that was seeping into pop culture.

Back in 2004, when Paris Hilton proved that a leaked sex tape could actually serve as a path to legitimate fame and a legitimate career, we were already conditioned to look in people’s bedrooms thanks to Big Brother, which debuted on CBS. in 2000. At the same time, Victorias Secret understood the appeal of personal branding, striking just before Instagram transformed the notion of fame. By naming their angels and promoting them as full people and stars by actually training them in the media, they have given the role models power, profile and security. All of this promised to serve as a stepping stone to the next step in a career, not to mention making them more competitive with the actors who increasingly occupied the covers of glossy fashion magazines. And Victorias Secret paid well: when Gisele Bndchen left the company in 2006, she was the highest paid model in the world, and, she told Refinery29 that Victorias Secret was 80 percent of his income. No wonder the ranks of angels once included Karen Mulder (the first angel), Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, and Miranda Kerr. When I first started, Mr Bart said, I used to meet young women who wanted to sign with IMG whose dream was to be on the cover of Vogue. Then, somewhere in the 2000s, the dream became that of a Victorias Secret angel. A model he worked with, he said, actually gave up on a big ready-to-wear show in Milan because she had been booked for a five-day shoot at Victorias Secret.

In 2013, when WME, the giant Hollywood talent agency, bought IMG, the fashion and sports management company, it was in part because it saw the opportunity to develop fashion as entertainment. In 2015, its executives, Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, were at the front row of the Victorias Secret show, taking notes.

The effect obscured the dark undersides of the story: the crazy diets (no solid food for days before the show!) And fitness diets (at least two workouts a day) that the models have suffered in search of the elusive perfect body. (And there was that Jeffrey Epstein connection.) It pushed an unrealistic version of a woman’s body onto the world. It’s now over, which doesn’t mean this version of sexy is completely gone. Indeed, the kind of ark, knowing the performance of exaggerated femininity that the Angels were created to embody, neither ascended to heaven nor sent to hell, depending on your perspective. Rather, it still exists in the drag community (where, arguably, the Angels’ backgrounds could be found throughout), packaged for popular and positive consumption in the form of shows such as RuPauls Drag Race. And strength of character has emerged as a powerful form of seduction. The one who really has wings.

