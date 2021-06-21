Actor Kapil Jhaveri donated 30 jumbo oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Goa





When the going gets tough, the tough guys go! This old adage aptly describes the gigantic humanitarian tasks undertaken by the Dilse Foundation in the most difficult times of this century. This second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic is even more demanding and there are cases where almost all segments of society and even the authorities are doing their best. With the daily distribution of rations to the most affected families in several cities in India and the extension of aid in several forms to several other states in India, Kapil Jhaveri of the Dilse Foundation never had to do such an effort or having provided so much time and money even for his own family! The last gigantic task undertaken was the NGO’s contribution of 30 Jumbo Oxygen Cylinders to Horizon, Mother Care and more hospitals in Goa, even as the foundation recently completed the supply of 1 lakh masks to the government of Goa last year. The extent of this NGO’s support to the state of Goa has never been matched by any other NGO in the state’s recent history. Having achieved the status of one of the largest NGOs in India, the Dilse Foundation is in its final stages of planning to open several branches across the country. Another task of saving several lives during this current pandemic situation, Kapil Jhaveri donated 30 jumbo oxygen cylinders to several hospitals in Goa, humbly stating: “These cylinders were sent from Mumbai with the joint efforts and contribution of Namit Jhaveri and Mahesh Jhaveri sir. “It was the Khushiyaan team who carried out the transport, despite the cyclone and the heavy rains, there was not a single day of delay in reaching its destination as the lives of several patients depended on the supply of oxygen. Kapil Jhaveri said: “As soon as we became aware of the requirement, we acted immediately without delay. I have always believed in the meaning of “to serve is to rent”. In the future too, wherever we need it, we remain strong and always be with society and the nation. “ “The Dilse Foundation team is always on their guard to serve more lives. Once again, I congratulate and thank Team V, Khushiyaan and Shantanu’s team for performing the most impossible task.” , concluded Kapil Jhaveri. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

