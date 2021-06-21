‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Debut In Book Trailer





Tarantino touts the upcoming “Hollywood” novelty as “a complete overhaul of all history”.

Harper Perennial has released an official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming novelty of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and it’s packed with never-before-seen footage from the director’s ninth feature. “Hollywood” was a critical and commercial success when it was released in theaters in July 2019 after a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film grossed $ 374 million worldwide and won 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Brad Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The trailer for the novelty Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which may be seen exclusively at Weekly entertainment (IndieWire will include the video below when it becomes embeddable), features footage that Tarantino left on the editing room floor for the film’s theatrical cut. “Hollywood” lasted 161 minutes in theaters, but Tarantino’s editing time was around four hours. Never-before-seen footage featured in the trailer includes new scenes with Al Pacino’s Marvin Schwarz and Damon Herriman’s Charles Manson. Herriman got a lot of buzz in “Hollywood” for playing the infamous serial killer, but he only appeared in one brief scene from the theatrical cut. Related Related The “Hollywood” novelization trailer ends with another unseen moment featuring Julia Butters’ character, child actor Trudi Fraser, calling on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton to rave about a scene they toured together during the making of “Lancer”. “Hollywood” producer David Heyman told IndieWire after the film’s theatrical release that Butters would have gotten an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress if Tarantino had left his scenes in the theatrical cut. “Quentin is adept at throwing a big scene,” Heyman said. “If she was there, she would get an Oscar nomination for this performance. But it didn’t help the film. Everything is in the rhythm of the film, to get where it should be. He cut out some fantastic scenes and reshaped things that made the movie feel like a whole. “ Tarantino joined the “Pure cinema podcast” earlier this month to discuss the upcoming ‘Hollywood’ book, saying, ‘It’s not just me taking the script and then breaking it down into a romantic form. I told the story like a novel. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, okay, well, he obviously had a few scenes left, so he just took the script and romanticized it and added a few more scenes.’ It was a complete overhaul of the whole story and not just a overhaul as far as throwing in some scenes that were left out of the editing room. But I have done so much research. Tarantino continued, “I had been writing it for five years, so there was so much that I wrote and explored that I never even typed, because there was no way it would. the film, but it was an edification, it made me understand the characters, it made me learn things about them… I’m trying to tell a romantic version of these characters. If the book existed first, then the movie would be me making a movie out of that material. You know how you take a heavy novel and try to turn it into a movie? Well, for me, the movie is that. This is the version heavy film. Part of the book that Tarantino touted was several chapters fleshing out the backstory of Pitt’s stuntman Cliff Booth. The novel “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is released on June 29 via Harper Perennial. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







