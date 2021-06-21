Ten Bollywood Superstars Who Love Pakistani Dramas

Pakistani dramas have been enjoyed by many Indian celebrities, especially since Zee Zindagi channel started broadcasting the dramas in India.

Here is a list of 10 Indian superstars, who love Pakistani dramas:

Amitabh Bachchan

While speaking to BBC Urdu, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on Pakistani dramas and also Pakistani actors and singers coming to India for work. He said: I love when Pakistanis come to work in India. We have seen the work done in Pakistan. The dramatic soap operas shown on Pakistani television are exceptional. A channel in India is dedicated to showing Pakistani dramas that are very good and I accept that Pakistani TV soap operas are far superior to those made in India. Artists in Pakistan are brilliant too. Until a very long time ago, many Pakistani soap operas were extraordinary.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is passionate about Pakistani dramas and she likes some Pakistani actors such as “Fawad, Mawra and Saba”. She even went to the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil meet Fawad after seeing Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Speaking with the Daily Pakistan, Neetu Kapoor, wife of deceased actor Rishi Kapoor, sent Saba Qamar a special message while revealing that she is his biggest fan of acting. “You know Saba! I am your biggest fan, I think you are exceptional, ”she exclaimed. Adding to that, she said; “I watch all your Pakistani series. I follow you all the time and I think you are absolutely amazing. Now, that is indeed a compliment!

Kajol

In an interview for with a local media from Pakistan, Kajol once said, “My mother-in-law follows them (Pakistani Dramas) religiously on this channel called Cine Dosti. I managed to watch a few episodes with her and was really impressed. They have good content and the language is extremely pleasant to hear. She shared that Indian TV producers have a lot to learn from Pakistani dramas, which are much shorter and sharper in comparison. They finish a story in 15 episodes which is fabulous and makes it very interesting to watch.

R. Madhavan

Indian actor, who is known for his role in 3 idiots, praised Pakistani dramas in an interview with The Express Tribune. Speaking about the Pakistani dramas, he said, “I think they are phenomenal. They got along very well and people identify with them. There are so many things in common in the two countries. adding, “I’m a huge fan of some of the actors over there and the movies there.”

Kirron kher

Kirron Kher, who also worked in Pakistan, giving an interview to Express Tribune, said the Pakistani tragedies are unprecedented. She also hoped to work with actors like Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Fahad Mustafa on television. She said she believed such collaborations would produce interesting content for audiences in both countries.

Zarina Wahab

Veteran Bollywood actress Zarina Wahab, in a Whatsapp message, rented Ahsan Khan for his work in Qayamat, writing: Like Rashid, you are too Excellent work. Written by Sarwat Nazir and directed by Ali Faizan, Qayamat stars Neelam Muneer, Haroon Shahid, Saba Faisal, Shabbir Jan and Amar Khan in addition to Khan.

Alia bhatt

Preparing for an incredible role of a lifetime, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that she was inspired by her character in Kalank of Pakistani actor Sanam Saeeds Kashaf in a television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Vidya Balan

Vidya loves Pakistani dramas and she even tweeted about Fahad star Mustafa-Sanam Baloch. Kankar on Twitter.

I love my new habit of watching Zindagi channel in the mornings after my nightly shoots, the last reason for my masrufeeyat.Kankar is an ace! vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 30, 2016

I’m addicted to Kankar, Mere Harjai and Ek Mohabbat ke baad… The writing, the production values, the makeup and the performances are par excellence. vidya balan (@vidya_balan) April 30, 2016

Karan wahi

Karan took to his Instagram stories and enjoyed the drama Suno Chanda. Praising the drama, he wrote: “Kamal Drama. Hai Yaar “

Meera Chopra

Bollywood actress Meera Chopra, who is a cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra congratulated Humayun Saeed & Ayeza Khan starrer Mother Paas Tum Ho. The actress was overwhelmingly impressed with Humayun and Adnan Siddiquis’ performance in the drama. She turned to her social media handle and wrote: “Watch Col du Meray Tum Ho, finding the show extremely slow. But these two men Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, you guys are amazing. I can’t help but hate one and love the other, what a performance. I became a lifelong fan.