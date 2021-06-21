Keikos Kitchen Cultivates Community With Free Vegan Food – The Minnesota Daily

At 23, Mykela Jackson is no stranger to the Twin Cities food scene.

Besides her status as the founder of Keikos Kitchen and Keikos Electric Herbs, she is the former chef of the Minneapolis-based Plant-Based Trio and has worked at a handful of other local establishments over the years.

Growing up in the city, she also had the opportunity to observe first-hand the lack of general accessibility and affordability offered to predominantly black neighborhoods in Minneapolis when it comes to fresh and healthy food options.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, several neighborhoods in northern Minneapolis are considered a food desert based on the federal definition, which takes into account census data regarding proximity to fresh food and household income. It is these observations that motivate his work with Keikos Kitchen, whose mission is to inform, educate and empower predominantly black communities to adopt a plant-based diet, Jackson said.

It was that same training that brought a steady stream of people through the doors of Black Business Pop-up Shops’ second annual event in the North Loop and Keikos Kitchen Line, where the company was handing out free vegan food. alkaline. by the vegetable pop-up.

With over thirty black-owned businesses in attendance, KMOJ broadcasting live, Dolo Harris hosting, DJ Cam Jones on music and Keikos free food, the excitement in the air was palpable. On the menu, an alkaline blueberry Chkn McGriddle and a dish of butternut squash confit with a recipe that can be found in a virtual exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, as part of an exhibition called In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art.

I really try to work with systems already in place, but to evolve them in more positive directions by bringing health, wellness and equality to the community through food and collaborations with people. other entrepreneurs, Jackson said.

Keikos Kitchen specializes in alkaline, plant-based comfort foods, real soul food branded on the locally embroidered shirts it had available for sale on Saturday afternoon. The plant-based alkaline diet Jackson uses in his cooking, created by the late Alfredo Darrington Bowman, commonly known as Dr. Sebi, although he did not earn the title, is based on the idea that the food that the one consumes can alter the pH balance of his body.

I think a lot of people refuse vegan food because they lose that connection, Jackson said. When you eat really well, you feel happy. It brings a lot of emotions, and it can bring a lot of people together. I just try to bring those cultural flavors into the meals.

I’m not a vegan, but I will be vegan for her food, said Chelsey McKinney, a volunteer responsible for distributing the plates at the event. According to McKinney, longtime fans of the Jacksons’ kitchen and newcomers were the crowd waiting for food when they arrived on the scene to settle in for the afternoon.

The food was fire, said Omaha artist Shomari Huggins. I really liked the soul-food flair.

The food was almost gone after just an hour and a half of serving plates to community members walking around the pop-up. Vegans and non-vegans devoured their food, sharing laughs and exchanging remarks between bites. Jackson was standing nearby the entire time, supervising the table as he shared a note with those who stopped. She had been hoping to raise awareness of her food through the pop-up, a feat she certainly accomplished, depending on how quickly it all unfolded.

I chose her food for the event because they mirrored each other and weren’t just vegans, they were also black, said Rachel Carlson, Black Business Pop-up Shop organizer and business owner. Twin Cities. And it’s important to have these thoughts, with the event and the community, to see that I look like her, she looks like me, but we can all eat healthier and differently together.

Carlson grew up with the dream of giving back to the community, and she has done so for the past year and a half working to coordinate events through the Black Business Pop-up Shop to provide opportunities for the community to meet. An alkaline vegan herself, she met Jackson and discovered her cooking through mutual friends before they became friends. According to Carlson, Jackson is the best vegan chef in Minnesota and was the perfect person to provide food at the event to match his goal of mutual upliftment between business owners and attendees.

She’s a great leader and a business person, but she’s also a great friend and people are comfortable with that, Carlson said. Her energy is great, and she is a light.