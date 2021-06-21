Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel leaves Live Nation board amid DOJ antitrust review

Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel and one of his top lieutenants have resigned from Live Nation’s board after the Justice Department expressed antitrust concerns over their tenure as a director at the concert promoter.

The DOJ said Monday that Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, the chairman of Emanuel Endeavor entertainment conglomerate, both held seats on Live Nation’s board, creating a “nested leadership” – a conflict of interest because Endeavor and Live Nation are competitors, according to antitrust cops.

Specifically, the DOJ said that Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, sports and fashion events company IMG, and Hollywood talent agency WME, has activities that overlap with Live Nation, ticketing, the event promoter and site operator.

The two companies “promote and sell tickets and VIP packages that include tickets, accommodation and travel accommodations, for concerts, sporting events and other entertainment events,” the DOJ said.

For example, Endeavor sells VIP experiences at UFC fights, New York Fashion Week, and through On Location, a hotel business it acquired in January 2020 for $ 660 million. On Location produces annual events like the Super Bowl, the Ryder Cup, the NCAA Final Four and the Coachella Music Festival, Endeavor said in a recent S-1 filing.

Live Nation unveiled Emanuel’s resignation in a Filing with the SEC on June 3, but did not give the reason. The company said Emanuel would not be eligible for re-election at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 10, stressing that his resignation was not the result of a disagreement with the company on an issue relating to operations, company policies or practices.

The timing of Shapiro’s resignation has not yet been made public, but it is understood that he resigned on June 18.

Endeavor sells VIP packages to events like Coachella, raising antitrust concerns from the DOJ. Getty Images for Coachella

These resignations ensure that Endeavor and Live Nation will compete independently. Executives are not allowed to sit on the board of directors of competing companies, ”said Richard Powers, Acting Assistant Attorney General. “The division will enforce antitrust laws to ensure that all companies compete on the merits.”

Live Nation declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Endeavor said: While there have been no violations of the law, we understand and respect the DOJ’s concerns about the current similarities in our business.

According to a billboard report, Emanuel’s departure from Live Nation’s board of directors has been masterfully planned. Emanuel, who made Endeavor public on April 29, resigned in time for his final stock award of 4,470 shares issued in June 2020 to acquire, giving him approximately $ 400,000,

But this sum is only peanuts compared to what Emanuel, who joined the board of directors of Live Nation in 2007, brought back just before the pandemic put an end to the activities of Live Nation.

On March 3, 2020, just 10 days before Live Nation withdraws all touring shows due to the coronavirus, according to to a filing with the SEC, Emanuel sold 71,394 of his shares in Live Nation, which is 97% of his holdings for about $ 58.26 per share, giving him a total of $ 4.2 million.

Two weeks later, Live Nation shares fell to $ 29.50 on March 18, as concerts by Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton and d ‘others were canceled at the same time. The impact of the pandemic also crushed Live Nation’s Ticketmaster business, which had offered refunds to all ticket holders of canceled events such as Broadway shows and concerts.

Live Nation raised $ 1.2 billion in May 2020 and an additional $ 500 million at the end of December 2020, providing it with enough cash to deal with the pandemic. Since then, Live Nation’s stock has climbed to around $ 88 per share. If Emanuel had waited 15 months or until June 3 to cash in all of his assets, he would have walked away with more than $ 6.6 million.