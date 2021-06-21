Entertainment
Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel leaves Live Nation board amid DOJ antitrust review
Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel and one of his top lieutenants have resigned from Live Nation’s board after the Justice Department expressed antitrust concerns over their tenure as a director at the concert promoter.
The DOJ said Monday that Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, the chairman of Emanuel Endeavor entertainment conglomerate, both held seats on Live Nation’s board, creating a “nested leadership” – a conflict of interest because Endeavor and Live Nation are competitors, according to antitrust cops.
Specifically, the DOJ said that Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, sports and fashion events company IMG, and Hollywood talent agency WME, has activities that overlap with Live Nation, ticketing, the event promoter and site operator.
The two companies “promote and sell tickets and VIP packages that include tickets, accommodation and travel accommodations, for concerts, sporting events and other entertainment events,” the DOJ said.
For example, Endeavor sells VIP experiences at UFC fights, New York Fashion Week, and through On Location, a hotel business it acquired in January 2020 for $ 660 million. On Location produces annual events like the Super Bowl, the Ryder Cup, the NCAA Final Four and the Coachella Music Festival, Endeavor said in a recent S-1 filing.
Live Nation unveiled Emanuel’s resignation in a Filing with the SEC on June 3, but did not give the reason. The company said Emanuel would not be eligible for re-election at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on June 10, stressing that his resignation was not the result of a disagreement with the company on an issue relating to operations, company policies or practices.
The timing of Shapiro’s resignation has not yet been made public, but it is understood that he resigned on June 18.
These resignations ensure that Endeavor and Live Nation will compete independently. Executives are not allowed to sit on the board of directors of competing companies, ”said Richard Powers, Acting Assistant Attorney General. “The division will enforce antitrust laws to ensure that all companies compete on the merits.”
Live Nation declined to comment.
A spokesperson for Endeavor said: While there have been no violations of the law, we understand and respect the DOJ’s concerns about the current similarities in our business.
According to a billboard report, Emanuel’s departure from Live Nation’s board of directors has been masterfully planned. Emanuel, who made Endeavor public on April 29, resigned in time for his final stock award of 4,470 shares issued in June 2020 to acquire, giving him approximately $ 400,000,
But this sum is only peanuts compared to what Emanuel, who joined the board of directors of Live Nation in 2007, brought back just before the pandemic put an end to the activities of Live Nation.
On March 3, 2020, just 10 days before Live Nation withdraws all touring shows due to the coronavirus, according to to a filing with the SEC, Emanuel sold 71,394 of his shares in Live Nation, which is 97% of his holdings for about $ 58.26 per share, giving him a total of $ 4.2 million.
Two weeks later, Live Nation shares fell to $ 29.50 on March 18, as concerts by Billie Eilish, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton and d ‘others were canceled at the same time. The impact of the pandemic also crushed Live Nation’s Ticketmaster business, which had offered refunds to all ticket holders of canceled events such as Broadway shows and concerts.
Live Nation raised $ 1.2 billion in May 2020 and an additional $ 500 million at the end of December 2020, providing it with enough cash to deal with the pandemic. Since then, Live Nation’s stock has climbed to around $ 88 per share. If Emanuel had waited 15 months or until June 3 to cash in all of his assets, he would have walked away with more than $ 6.6 million.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]