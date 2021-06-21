‘Friends’ star James Michael Tyler reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis – The Hollywood Reporter





Friends Star James Michael Tylor has revealed he’s undergoing chemotherapy treatment for prostate cancer. The 59-year-old actor shared the news during an appearance on Monday on the Today show, where he explained that he was first diagnosed at age 56 and that he “has been dealing with this diagnosis for almost three years”. “I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones,” Tyler told co-host Craig Melvin. “It’s stage 4, advanced cancer, so eventually it’ll probably catch me.” Tyler is known to have played Gunther, Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) sarcastic former boss and coffee shop manager Central Perk, in all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom. He also made appearances in Episodes, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs, and Just shoot me! Tyler’s prostate cancer was detected in September 2018 during a routine physical exam using a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test. While he was initially treated with hormone therapy, which he said “worked amazingly for the first year,” the cancer mutated and spread to his spine during the pandemic, ultimately leading to paraplegia. “I missed a test which wasn’t a good thing,” Tyler said. According to the actor, the producers have known about his diagnosis “for a long time”, while the members, including David Schwimmer of the cast “at this stage”, know it. During his Today showing off the appearance, Tyler also explained why he appeared via Zoom instead of in person for the highly anticipated Friends Reunion Special, which debuted on HBO Max in May. The actor shared that there were initial plans “to be on stage, at least, with them, and be able to participate in all the festivities,” but that he chose to go virtual due to the extent of his condition. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included, ”said Tyler. “It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and to make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t want to put the brakes on it, you know?” I didn’t mean to be like ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.’ “ Tyler, who said Today that he caught his diagnosis late, said if he had done something different he “would have come in sooner and, you know, hopefully would have been caught earlier.” “The next time you come for a baseline exam or your annual checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable, ”he said. “If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most common in my form, it can be much more difficult to manage. “ Tyler said his diagnosis and ongoing treatment had not been “an easy process” and that he “didn’t want people to have to go through what I went through.” “My goal last year was to celebrate my 59th birthday,” the actor said. “I did. My goal now is to at least help save a life.







