Launch of the summer festival season





POMEROY, Ohio – The Kickin 'Summer Bash marks the start of summer activities on the Pomeroy Seawall and in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area. With the Ohio River as a backdrop, music lovers enjoyed two evenings of live entertainment this past weekend, and kids and their families took part in the many activities designed for them on Saturday afternoon. On Friday night, Conner Christian, a native of Gallia County and competitor to "The Voice," presented. Local musician Brent Patterson and blues band Generation Gap also performed. Rockin 'Reggie served as the backdrop for the Saturday afternoon activities. With music and bubbles floating in the air, young and old alike were treated to an afternoon of fun that included a chalk drawing contest, a scavenger hunt, face painting and variety. of inflatable structures. At the podium, Rockin 'Reggie led musical activities such as the Limbo and Chicken Walk. According to Bash President Brenda Roush, the Meigs County Economic Development Team, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, hosts the event every year as a way to give back to the community. "I love our children and our community, and I believe in giving back," Roush said. "Kickin 'Summer Bash is one way of doing just that, providing free family-oriented activities and entertainment to kick off the summer." Smiles and giggles were plentiful as the kids made their way through the inflatables and onto the musical activities and contests. Prizes were awarded to all participants, and everyone was a winner in the door prize draw. " When the activities ended at 6 p.m., everyone turned their attention to the musical part of the Bash. The first was Todd Berry and the Elvis Tribute Band. Local artist Laurie Mae Hoover performed a mix of country, pop and rock, and Next Level wrapped up the evening's entertainment. Roush said she hopes this event signals a return to some normalcy and people start to resume their activities. She said she thought it was important to hold the annual Bash, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, to give the community something positive to do after such a stressful year. "This event wouldn't be possible without our amazing community sponsors," said Roush. "They are so generous. It seemed like everyone was having a great time and we are planning an even bigger turnout next year. "







