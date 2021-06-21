Bollywood celebrities show us how to accessorize our hair with flowers





From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, celebrities have shown us that there is something extremely special about accessorizing hair with flowers. The whole look comes together beautifully, very romantic and ethereal. If you are a bridesmaid or bride-to-be, flowers are a great option for you, especially if you want to make an impact without going overboard. Here we take inspiration from the great ladies of Bollywood on how to style our hair with gorgeous flowers! 1. Deepika Padukone: Image Credit: Sabyasachi via Instagram Image Credit: Sabyasachi via Instagram Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, and the couple hosted lavish receptions across the country. For the reception of couples in Bangalore, the Padmaavat The actress wore a beautiful gold Kanjeevaram sari donated by her mother at a heritage store called The House of Angadi. The white mogra in her hair completed the look nicely. Image Credit: Shaleena Nathani via Instagram, Sabyasachi via Instagram Image Credit: Shaleena Nathani via Instagram, Sabyasachi via Instagram We also love this exaggerated floral ensemble from none other than Sabyasachi Mulherjee. For an after-wedding party held in Mumbai, Deepika wore the Dil-Guldasta lehenga and looked like a dream with the addition of a floral wreath of red roses. It is a unique way to wear flowers for a big day and can easily be replicated for an upcoming wedding function. 2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Image credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a beautiful ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. PeeCee chose beautiful pink and white flowers for her mehendi function, which went very well with the bright and multicolored lehenga of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Image credit: Priyanka Borkar via Instagram The couple also threw a party in the capital after their wedding, for which PeeCee chose a champagne-colored embellished lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. She kept it classy by adding white roses to dress up her traditional updo. This look was simple but quite a head turner. 3. Anushka Sharma Image credit: Virat Kohli via Instagram Image credit: Anushka Sharma via Instagram Image credit: Georgiou Gabriel via Instagram Image credit: Puneet B Saini via Instagram Anushka Sharma looked absolutely stunning when she married Indian cricketer skipper Virat Kohli in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. She wore an intricate pastel lehenga by Sabysachi Mukherjee and complemented her bridal look with pastel hydrangeas and peonies in her hair. She covered her entire bun and the sheer dupatta went really well with the hairstyle. Image credit: Puneet B Saini via Instagram Image credit: Puneet B Saini via Instagram She also chose flowers for the couple’s wedding reception in New Delhi, which saw the capital’s who’s who come together to celebrate the couple. 4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Image Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan via Instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a vision in a red Benarasi sari as she attended Isha Ambanis’ wedding with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She completed this dramatic look with her favorite red lips and precious white mogra flowers in her hair. 5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Image credit: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla via Instagram Image credit: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla via Instagram Sonam Kapoor chose an iridescent cream and gold multi-panel chikankari lehenga for its mehendi function by designer duo Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. the cabbage had a sexy vibe because he had two slinky dory at the back keeping it together. Sonam dressed her braid with strings of white mogras which made this look very regal. 6. Janhvi Kapoor Image credit: Viral Bhayani Image credit: Manish Malhotra via Instagram Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as she attended cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in a pastel blue and pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She wore white flowers scattered throughout her braid that looked amazing and different from other celebrities wearing them in their buns. This is a great option for a bridesmaid or sister of the bride when they want to look the part but not outshine the bride. 7. Tara Sutaria

Image Credit: Meagan Avoidance via Instagram

Image Credit: Meagan Avoidance via Instagram For a wedding, Tara wore a stunning pastel pink lehenga from Anita Dongre and completed the look with a gorgeous pastel choker. The actor was seen with white mogra flowers around his bun and looked very stylish. This look can be replicated by future brides and bridesmaids.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos