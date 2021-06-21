Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 27 to July 3: June 27: Beach Boys singer Bruce Johnston is 79 years old.…

June 27: Beach Boys frontman Bruce Johnston is 79. Actress Julia Duffy (Newhart) is 70 years old. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 66 years old. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Writer-director JJ Abrams (Lost, Alias) is 55 years old. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 52 years old. Actor Edward Grapevine Fordham Junior (Battle Creek) is 51 years old. TV personality Jo Frost (Supernanny) is 51. Actor Yancey Arias (Kingpin) is 50 years old. Actor Christian Kane (The Librarians) is 49 years old. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46 years old. Sixpence None the Richer singer Leigh Nash is 45 years old. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43 years old. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 37. Actor Drake Bell (Drake and Josh) is 35 years old. Actor Sam Claflin (Hunger Games movies) is 35. Actor Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter Movies) is 32 years old. Actress Madylin Sweeten (Everyone Loves Raymond) is 30 years old. Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui is 25 years old. The singer HER is 24 years old. Actor Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead) is 22 years old.

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 95 years old. Comedian John Byner is 84 years old. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 76 years old. Actor Bruce Davison (X-Men) is 75 years old. Actress Kathy Bates is 73 years old. Actress Alice Krige is 67 years old. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58 years old. Actor Jessica Hecht (Friends, The Single Guy) is 56 years old. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 56 years old. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 55 years old. Actor John Cusack is 55 years old. Actor Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal) is 55. 54. Actress-composer-performer Danielle Brisebois (All in the Family) is 52 years old. Actress Tichina Arnold (Everyone Hates Chris) is 52. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 52 years old. Actor Steve Burton (The Young and the Restless) is 51 years old. OK Go bassist Tim Nordwind is 45 years old. The Killers bassist Mark Stoermer is 44 years old. Country singer and former American Idol contestant Kellie Pickler is 35.

June 29: actor Gary Busey is 77 years old. Comedian Richard Lewis is 74 years old. Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice is 73 years old. Actor turned Congressman turned radio host Fred Grandy is 73 years old. Dokken singer Don Dokken is 68 years old. Men at Work singer Colin Hay is 68 years old. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 66 years old. Actress Sharon Lawrence (Fired Up, NYPD Blue) is 60. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 59 years old. Actress Judith Hoag (Nashville) is 58. Five Star singer Stedman Pearson is 57 years old. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite (Gilmore Girls, ER) is 57 years old. Actress Melora Hardin (The Office) is 54 years old. Broadway actor Brian DArcy James (Hamilton) is 53 years old. Actress Christina Chang (The Good Doctor) is 50 years old. is 49 years old. Actor Lance Barber (Young Sheldon) is 48 years old. Musician Sam Farrar from Maroon 5 is 43 years old. Actor Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is 43 years old. Marshall Dyllon guitarist Todd Sansom is 43 years old. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 43 years old. Comedian Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live) is 39 years old. Actress Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) is 39 years old. Danity Kane singer Aundrea Fimbr es is 38 years old. Actress Camila Mendes (Riverdale) is 27.

June 30: Actress Nancy Dussault (Too Close For Comfort) is 85 years old. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 77 years old. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 70 years old. Actor David Garrison (Married… with children) is 69 years old. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 68 years old. Actor David Alan Grier is 65 years old. Actor Vincent DOnofrio is 62 years old. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (The Wire) is 59 years old. Actor Rupert Graves (The Madness of King George) is 58 years old. Better Than Ezra bassist Tom Drummond is 52 years old. Actor Tony Rock (Living Biblically) is 52 years old. Actress Monica Potter (Parenthood, Boston Legal) is 50 years old. Actress Molly Parker (House of Cards) is 49 years old. Actress Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Mean Girls) is 39 years old. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 38 years old. Country singer Cole Swindell is 38 years old. American Idol singer and winner Fantasia Barrino is 37 years old. Actor Sean Marquette (The Goldbergs) is 33 years old.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 90 years old. Actor Jamie Farr is 87 years old. Actor Jean Marsh (Top, Bottom) is 87 years old. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 80 years old. Actress Genevieve Bujold is 79 years old. Blondie singer Deborah Harry is 76 years old. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Daryl Anderson (Lou Grant) is 70. Theater actor Terrence Mann is 70 years old. The B-52s singer Fred Schneider is 70 years old. Village People singer Victor Willis is 70 years old. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 69 years old. Actor Lorna Patterson (Airplane!) Is 65. Actor Alan Ruck (Spin City, Ferris Buellers Day Off) is 65. Singer Evelyn Champagne King is 61 years old. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60 years old. Actor Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide) is 59. Actor Dominic Keating (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 59 years old. Actress Pamela Anderson is 54 years old. Polyphonic Spree bassist Mark Pirro is 51 years old. Actor Henry Simmons (Marvels Agents of SHIELD, NYPD Blue) is 51 years old. Rapper Missy Elliott is 50 years old. Actress Julianne Nicholson (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Ally McBeal) is 50 years old. Actress and screenwriter Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) is 47 years old. Dr ummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 46 years old. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46 years old. Actor Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces) is 45 years old. Actor Liv Tyler is 44 years old. Actor Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) is 39 years old. Actor Lea Seydoux (Specter, The Grand Budapest Hotel) is 36 years old. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (Party of Five) are 29 years old. Chloe X Halle singer Chloe Bailey is 23. Actor Storm Reid (12 slave, a wrinkle in time) is 18.

July 2: Jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal is 91 years old. Actor Robert Ito (Quincy) is 90 years old. Actor Polly Holliday (Alice) is 84. Writer-director Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) is 74 years old. E Street keyboardist Roy Bittan The band is 72 years old. Actress Wendy Schaal (American Dad, Its a Living) is 67 years old. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60 years old. Bassist Dave Parsons of Bush is 56 years old. Actor Yancy Butler (Witchblade) is 51 years old. Casting Crowns violinist Melodee DeVevo is 45 years old. Actor Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) is 43 years old. Singer Michelle Branch is 38 years old. Actress Vanessa Lee Chester (The Lost World: Jurassic Park) is 37 years old. Actor Nelson Franklin (The Millers) is 36 years old. Actor Ashley Tisdale (Hellcats, High School Musical) is 36 years old. Actress Lindsay Lohan is 35 years old. Actress Margot Robbie is 31 years old.

July 3: actor Michael Cole (The Mod Squad) is 81 years old. The Seekers singer Judith Durham is 78 years old. The actor Kurtwood Smith (That 70s Show) is 78 years old. Country singer Johnny Lee is 75 years old. Writer Dave Barry is 74 years old. Actor Betty Buckley is 74 years old. Actor Jan Smithers (WKRP in Cincinnati) is 72 years old. Actor Bruce Altman (Blue Bloods) is 66 years old. Talk show host Montel Williams is 65. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63 years old. Synthesizer Vince Clarke of Erasure is 61 years old. Actor Tom Cruise is 59 years old. Actor Thomas Gibson (Criminal Minds, Dharma and Greg) is 59 years old. Actor Hunter Tylo is 59 years old. Actress Connie Nielsen (Gladiator) is 57 years old. Actor Yeardley Smith (The Simpsons) is 57 years old. Television chief Sandra Lee is 55 years old. Digable Planets singer Ishmael Butterfly Butler is 52 years old. Barenaked Ladies keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn is 52 years old. Actor Shawnee Smith (Saw, Becker) is 52 years old. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (Private Practice) is 51 years old. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 46 Actor Andrea Barber (Full House) is 45. Actress Julie Klausner (Difficult People) is 43 years old. Tonia Tash from Divine is 42 years old. Actress Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) is 41 years old. Actress Shoshannah Stern (Jericho) is 41 years old. Singer Elle King is 32 years old. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV Oliver Beene) is 30 years old.

