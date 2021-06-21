Triangle Square in Costa Mesa has revitalized Orange County Register entertainment





Always a more culinary one, Triangle Square is coming out of the pandemic by resuming part of its animations. It’s a piano-bar duel. Master Key Tavern + Bowl, which closed in March, reopened for the first time since last year, finally giving Cafe Sevilla, which debuted just before the pandemic, the chance to host a performance by flamenco live. It’s part of our menu. You have a glass of sangria, you have tapas and you have a guitarist. It’s like you don’t have any of these in your recipe. It’s like running out of salt, Anne Van den Haute told Register restaurant. First opening March 2020. Tavern + Bowl reopened for the first time since last year and features new favorites like American Classic and BBQ Purd Pork Macaroni Cheese. (Courtesy izakaya + bowl)

Caf Sevilla, which debuted just before the pandemic, finally got the chance to put on a live flamenco show. The indoor dining room can be used for private celebrations in the new Sevilla restaurant and the tapas bar in Triangle Square in Costa Mesa. The highlight of this piece is a large painting of a matadora woman bordered by a used box of saffron. (Courtesy photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG) Her Belgian-born husband Eric Van den Haute and co-owner Van den Haute grew up in Nimes, France. She often went on vacation with her family to Spain. She fell in love with entertainment. For us, it’s not just food, it’s not just music, it’s not just decoration. This is really the whole recipe. It is not the same experience without the right combination of all the ingredients. “ I’m hungry? Sign up for our weekly food newsletter, The Eat Index, to find out where to eat and access the latest food events in Orange County. Subscribe here. Café Sevilla is also located in San Diego and Long Beach, where Spanish cuisine accompanies the show. Hamon Serrano In Salad A three-course meal from Seville, Paella Valenciana, Lemon Pie and Caba Sangria is included in the two-part flamenco. Dance show starting at $ 89.50 per person. (Price without taxes, 4% supplement, 18% tip.) Tapas menus, wines, cocktails and other reductions can also be purchased à la carte. The restaurant has a large terrace for outdoor dining and limited indoor dining capacity, which checks the health and temperature of each employee before their shift. Employees wear masks and offer contactless mobile payment options. Reservations are not necessary for Tavern + Bowl. Before and after dinner, enjoy the bowl in any of the 10 lanes with an advanced system that allows you to post the results on social media sites right from the console. There are 26 big-screen TVs, American classics, and new favorites like tavern burger sliders and barbecued pulled pork macaroni and cheese. The design also includes 40 beers and a selection of craft cocktails. When you go Seville coffee: Flamenco shows take place every Saturday. The door opens at 6:00 p.m. and assigned seats begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, called or visited on the website. Children under 10 are not allowed to participate in the show. 1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, 949-688-1555, cafesevilla.com. Izakaya + bowl: No reservations are required for meals or bowling. Opening hours: Thursdays 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday to Saturday 4:00 p.m. to midnight. Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 1875 Newport Blvd., 949-438-2320, tavernbowl.com. Triangle Square, Costa Mesa Revitalized Entertainment – Orange County Registry Source link Triangle Square, Costa Mesa Revitalized Entertainment – Orange County Registry

