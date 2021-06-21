BTS makes history with ‘Butter’, becomes first Asian actor to claim No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for 4 consecutive weeks: Bollywood News





Get it, let it, roll! One month since the release of their second English single ‘Butter’, the South Korean juggernaut’s song remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The dance-pop anthem, released on May 21, takes # 1 on this week’s Hot 100 chart for a fourth consecutive week, making BTS # 1 Asian group in history to take this step. It became the band’s longest-running No.1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of ‘Dynamite’. According to Billboard Charts, “‘Butter’ attracted 12.5 million US streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20. Of the 54 songs in history that debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100, the song is only the 13th to spend its first four weeks at No.1. “ .@BTS_twt‘s “Butter” is officially # 1 on this week # Hot100 chart for a fourth consecutive week. It became the group’s longest-running # 1 hit, exceeding three weeks on “Dynamite”. bulletin boards (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021 Of the 54 songs in history that debuted at No.1 on the # Hot100, “Butter” is only the 13th to spend its first four weeks at No.1. bulletin boards (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021 ‘Butter’ is the first No. 1 song from a group to stay at the top of the Hot 100 charts for the first four weeks of this century. The song also remains No. 1 on the digital song sales chart with over 111,000 sales. The song also becomes the first track to sell over 600,000 downloads in the United States in 2021. It has sold more than twice the number of copies as the next bestseller (“Dynamite”). .@BTS_twt‘S “Butter” becomes the first song to sell more than 600,000 downloads in the United States in 2021. It has sold more than twice as many copies as the next bestseller (“Dynamite”). chart data (@chartdata) June 21, 2021 The song by the GRAMMY-nominated group became the most listened to single-day song in Spotify history, amassing 20.9 million streams globally on day one. The accompanying music video also set a new 24-hour all-time high of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak competitors. BTS dropped an instrumental and three remixes of‘Butter’–Warmer remix,followed by the remixes of Sweeter and Cooler. The band is ready to drop a new track with the‘Butter’CD single on July 9 which is called ARMY DAY, as that is the day their fandom name was announced. READ ALSO: BTS Record Single Butter Rises to Top of India’s First Official International Singles Chart BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







