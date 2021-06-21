Lil Baby announces upcoming 2021 tour with special guest Lil Durk





As the rest of the country begins to come out, Lil Baby does the same. On Monday, Baby announced their 2021 national tour “The Back Outside Tour,” featuring The voice of heroes collaborator Lil Durk as his special guest. Following the release of their No.1 album earlier this month, this is the only fair Baby and Durk hit the road in style, with a tour produced by Live Nation. The 23 date tour kicks off in Mansfield, MA on September 1 at the Xfinity Center and concludes six weeks later in West Palm Beach, Fla. On October 15 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater. Other notable stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn, Tampa, Austin, New Orleans, and Oakland. “Let’s see how fast we can sell,” Baby wrote on Instagram Monday, “’The Back Outside Tour’ is coming to a town near you !! Get your tickets now !!” Baby is also entering the festival circuit this year, with a major stop at Made in America, where he is headlining alongside Justin Bieber for the 10e anniversary. Plus, it makes sense to see a big name like Durk join Baby on his tour, as his previous tours have never been short of additional talent. Its 2018 “Tour harder than ever”Featured no one other than the comrades of the City Girls quality control label. Check out the full list of tour dates below. September 01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center September 03 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theater September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek September 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion September 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center September 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Compaq September 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion September 17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater September 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion September 23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena September 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater September 28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena September 30 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater October 04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena October 06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center October 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center October 09 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake October 10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center October 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater October 15 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

