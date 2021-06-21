Here’s how Bollywood celebrities celebrated International Yoga Day 2021





From Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes to everyone on International Yoga Day on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself training. Along with this, he described yoga as the body’s best friend. Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited to return to yoga after giving birth to her second son a few months ago. “For me, my yoga journey started in 2006 when I signed ‘Tashan’ and ‘Jab We Met’ … an amazing title … that kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months after giving birth … time i was just exhausted and in too much pain to come back but today i’m slowly and steadily recovering my yoga time is my time for me … and of course, consistency is key… so stick with it’s people, ”Kareena wrote on Instagram. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who has practiced yoga for years, listed the benefits of Bhramari Pranayama. “Happy World Yoga Day. BREATHING … it is the most important function the body performs. Breathing well helps provide oxygen to the organs to carry out all crucial processes, from cognition to digestion. by strengthening the immune system, ”she wrote. “So on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing Bhramari Pranayama. It helps generate up to 15% more nitric oxide through the vibrations of the buzzing sound, (‘Aurn). -19. Take a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and reduces stress, while improving concentration and reducing anxiety, “she added. Malaika Arora a explained the role of yoga in her life. “Namaste everyone! For me it’s yoga day every day because yoga is a way of life because it has taught me so much more than I can write here. However, let me grab it this opportunity and to wish you all a happy International Day Of Yoga, ”she wrote. Neetu Kapoor celebrated Yoga Day with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara. She took to Instagram to post photos of the three generations doing yoga together at her home in Mumbai. “If there is one thing we have learned from this pandemic, it is the importance of physical and mental well-being. And working towards health goals has never been so relevant,” he said. she writes. “Therefore, it is no surprise that this year’s theme, International Yoga Day 2021, is“ Home Yoga and Family Yoga. ”To celebrate the holistic approach to yoga and promote physical health and mental, but respecting the constraints of social distancing, we practiced yoga, as a family – Three generations together today! We wish you a happy World Yoga Day “, she added in the caption. Alia Bhatt had the company of her cat while she was doing yoga today. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a video of her performing different yoga asanas. “Happy yoga day,” she wrote alongside the clip. Actress Sara Ali Khan also enjoys doing yoga. She described yoga as “the journey of oneself, through oneself, towards oneself”. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The idea for this day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 during the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

