Chevrolet Suburban gets its own Hollywood star in Arlington

Arlington is home to a big Hollywood star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Monday unveiled an iconic Star of Excellence for the Chevrolet Suburban, which is built at General Motors’ assembly plant in Arlington.

Placed between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium in Arlington’s entertainment district, it is the first Hollywood star outside of California and the first vehicle to receive a Hollywood star, according to a statement.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said in the statement that June 21 will be recognized as Suburbs Day to recognize the continuing automotive heritage in Texas, Hollywood and around the world.

Since its screen debut in 1952, the Suburban has appeared in more than 1,750 films and television series. Credits include Harry and the Hendersons, Transformers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The walking dead and The black Knight.

An Award of Excellence Star awarded to the Chevrolet Suburban by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was installed on a sidewalk on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. This is the first prize of its kind to permanently reside in Texas, a location chosen because that's where the Suburban is assembled. (Photo by Mike Stone for Chevrolet) (Mike Stone / Mike Stone for Chevrolet)

The Suburban was first introduced in 1935, with production starting in Arlington in 1999. Employing more than 5,600 people, the Arlington plant produces approximately 1,200 vehicles per day.

Bill Kulhanek, the plant’s executive director, said in an email that employees are proud of the Suburban.

Every time we see one, whether on screen or on the road, we know it could only have come from one location, the Arlington Assembly Plant, has it? he declares. It is an honor for the entire team to play a part in the legacy of the Suburbans in Hollywood and around the world.