Nicolas Cage to star in Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ – The Hollywood Reporter





A new film project by Nicolas Cage arrives on the international market. The altitude is revealed Crossing the butcher, described as “an epic frontier adventure” that will star Cage, who in recent years has proven to be one of the most eclectic and unpredictable actors. Gabe Polsky, documentary director Red Army and Red penguins, debuts in a narrative feature film with the project. It’s kind of a reunion too, as Polsky was a producer on the Cage movie in 2009. Bad Lieutenant: stopover in New Orleans. Altitude manages international sales and will present the project to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market from June 21 to 25. Altitude also obtained the film for distribution in the UK and Ireland. Depending on the altitude, Crossing is a frontier epic in which a young Harvard dropout seeks his destiny in the West by tying his fate to a team of bison hunters led by Miller, who will be played by Cage. Together, they embark on a heartbreaking journey at the risk of their lives and their sanity. The project is based on the novel by John Williams, which explores man’s relationship with the natural world. Polsky wrote the adaptation with Liam Satre-Meloy. “It’s an urgent story with timeless themes – a heart-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature,” Polsky said. Filming is set to begin in October in the United States The producers are Polsky, Molly Conners of Phipen Pictures, and Will Clarke and Andy Mayson of Altitude Film Entertainment. Saturn Films de Cage will also be producing. Altitude notes that the Defenders of Wildlife conservation charity and American adventurer and writer Steve Rinella will also be involved. Cage, an Oscar winner who in the 1990s and early 2000s was one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world, has spent the past decade making an assortment of films ranging from level action shots Z to artistic dramas through hallucinatory genre releases. The Veteran And His Sprawling Career Receive The Big Screen Treatment Via One-Time Lionsgate Drama Titled The unbearable weight of massive talents in which Cage plays himself – and as a version of himself. The film is expected later this year. Cage also plays in Pig, in which he plays an aggrieved truffle hunter in search of his kidnapped pig. This film is due on July 16.







