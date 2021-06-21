Protesters hail 26-foot Marilyn Monroe statue return to Palm Springs – CBS Los Angeles

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Protests on Sunday hosted an iconic statue of Marilyn Monroe as she returned to Palm Springs after a seven-year absence.

The 26-foot “Forever Marilyn” statue was unveiled at a ceremony Sunday evening. The statue designed by the late artist Seward Johnson depicts Monroe in his iconic scene from the 1955 romantic comedy, “The Seven Year Itch.”

READ MORE: Body found at the foot of a cliff in the San Pedro area

PS Resorts paid $ 1 million to bring the statue back to Palm Springs, and its president says it was an economic boon to the city seven years ago.

READ MORE: James Dorsey sentenced to 35 and a half years for the murder of his wife, Michelle Dorsey

“Forever Marilyn is an important addition to our community and our tourism economy,” said Scott White, President and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It tells the world that we are different, unique and special.”

But in the wake of the #MeToo movement, people are seeing the statue in a new light. Protesters are dissatisfied with the location of the giant statue near the Palm Springs Art Museum and have called it “sexual objectification.”

NO MORE NEWS: Free Real ID upgrade available to Californians who renewed their licenses by mail during the pandemic

“The 26ft tall ‘statue’ of Marilyn Monroe is designed for viewers to walk between their legs, search for her dress and take a photo of her crotch or buttocks for fun,” Emiliana Guereca, executive director of the Women’s March Foundation, said in a statement. “It’s sexist, exploitative and misogynistic. Even in death, Marilyn has no peace.