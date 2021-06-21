Seasoned Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Editor-in-Chief | Business

CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 21, 2021–

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc. wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million television homes in the United States, today announced that veteran information executive Cherie Grzech will join the network as vice president of information, editor-in-chief , effective July 19, 2021. Ms. Grzech will oversee the networks day-to-day news gathering and production process and oversees a team of over 100 reporters, producers, writers and photojournalists. She will be based in Chicago and will report directly to Michael Corn, NewsNations President of the News.

Since 2018, Ms. Grzech has served as the vice president of Fox News, responsible for managing operations at the Washington, DC networks news desk, where she developed content for eight hours of daily programming. She has provided daily editorial advice to over a dozen teams of journalists working in the White House, the Pentagon, and various other federal departments and agencies, and led the Washington, DC offices of the campaign. 2020 presidential election. From 2009 to 2018, Ms. Grzech was Fox News’ senior policy director in Washington, DC, serving as the network’s primary editorial liaison with the Democratic and Republican parties.

Throughout her nearly 30-year career in broadcast journalism, Cherie has consistently demonstrated her ability to develop and execute comprehensive strategic plans to cover local, national and international news and events, Mr. Corn said. She pioneered innovative techniques for collecting and producing information and forged important partnerships with new media platforms and organizations. Most importantly, Cherie understands that viewers are looking for factual journalism they can trust. It will be a great addition to the NewsNation team as we expand our programming.

Ms. Grzech began her career in broadcast journalism as an intern and on-air reporter at WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, now owned by Nexstar Media Inc. In 1995, she supervised a team of 35 people at WILX -TV in Lansing, Michigan and was the youngest female news director in the United States. At the WRAL-TV local news hub in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, she served as deputy news director and helped advance all of Capitol Broadcasting’s businesses with programs based on stretched growth and cross-training. She won an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award of Excellence at KATU-TV in Portland, Ore., Where she was editor-in-chief and oversaw a team of 85 people.

There is a tremendous opportunity in the media landscape right now to talk to Americans who only want the news, Ms. Grzech said. The reach of Nexstars is unmatched, and I look forward to working with skilled journalists across the country to capture and deliver stories people can trust. I am delighted to join the NewsNation team and return to the heart of the United States, my home, the Midwest.

Ms. Grzech is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she obtained her BA in Journalism / Political Science. She received her Masters in Journalism / New Media from American University.

NewsNation is available weekday evenings from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with reminder presentations until 3 a.m., Monday through Friday. On weekends, the network airs original TV news from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. (see here where you can watch or stream), followed by reminder presentations from Banfield.NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and to NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national cable news and entertainment network that reaches 75 million television households in the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST.) NewsNation is the Americas’ source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full spectrum of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the national live prime-time newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstars 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company leveraging localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., is made up of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital and Networking. The Broadcasting Division operates, schedules or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all US television households (reflecting the UHF discount of the FCC). The divisions portfolio includes the main subsidiaries of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The digital division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps delivering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how to access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates Nation News, formerly WGN America, a national cable news and entertainment network reaching 75 million television homes, the Antenna TV multicast network and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% stake in TV Food Network, a leading cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

