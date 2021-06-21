Actor Josh O’Connor and the Creators of “The Crown” – The Hollywood Reporter

Few historical dramas have captivated viewers The crown has the last five years. The Netflix drama, created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-nominated scribe Peter Morgan, continued that plotline with one of its liveliest seasons to date last fall, which marked the much-anticipated debut of the Princess Diana.

For the creative team behind the show, this season – with the introduction of not only Emma Corrin’s Lady Di but Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher as well – has felt like many years in the making. “Even back then in the first season, we were talking about that moment,” director and executive producer Ben Caron said during a question-and-answer session with THR Present, powered by Vision Media, about the show. “We waited five, six years to get here.”

Caron believes that sentiment was reflected on screen as well. “We just hit a good point this season,” he adds. “I think all the episodes individually were fantastic, then as a collective they all sang together.” The fourth season of the series covers the period between 1979 and 1990, illustrating events such as Charles and Diana’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983, the Falklands War, and the funeral of Lord Mountbatten.

Of course, the cast changes every two seasons as the series hinges on a different time in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. And that serves to keep everyone on their toes. “You never feel like you’re coming back to the same show,” explains cinematographer Adriano Goldman. “You come back to the same family which is a privilege, but there is always something new to face – and it is a very interesting exercise to improve from season to season.”

For Caron, it was the easiest season to do so far. “I’ve had many sleepless nights over the seasons, but ultimately four seasons later I actually found out where the steering wheel was,” he jokes. Caron feels like there were some storylines going back to the show’s first season and all of which led up to season four, which is largely centered around Charles and Diana’s marriage.

Given the topic, hairstylist and makeup artist Cate Hall knew the season would hit audiences, even though he already knew the full story. “Just because everyone knows where it ends doesn’t lessen the drama along the way,” says Hall, who was responsible for recreating Lady Di’s iconic blonde crop with various wigs that Corrin donned. “Playing with this story was a bit of a dream. “

For Josh O’Connor, this season offered him a chance to take center stage, portraying the nuances of Charles’ relationship with the two key women in his life: his wife and the Queen. Morgan often says he sees his actors become more comfortable in their roles in their second season on the show. O’Connor insists that having a strong stage partner in Corrin helped make that happen for him. “Charles has his playmate in Diana and then it all started to sparkle,” he says.

When asked if Prince Harry had seen The crown, O’Connor admits that it must be strange to see any sort of story related to your own family displayed on screen. “Someone told me that Harry was like, ‘Well obviously this is a drama’, and he made a really interesting point that there is more truth to it. The crown – or at least The crown was not hiding behind the truth – unlike the media that we also present in this series which would invent lies about this family and have done so all their lives.

After all, publicizing their family affairs is nothing new to the Royals. “The difference here is there’s nothing where we say, ‘It happened.’ It’s pure drama, ”says O’Connor, noting that it’s hard to know exactly how things turned out. “It’s just a story at the end of the day.”

