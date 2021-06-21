Entertainment
Steven Spielberg signs deal with Netflix in latest sign of Hollywood evolution
Steven Spielberg, a Hollywood titan synonymous with a larger-than-life spectacle, cherishes the experience of the big screen and traditional movie theaters.
“I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture,” he said. The New York Times in 2019.
But in a clear sign of the times, Spielberg’s firm Amblin Partners announced Monday that it has signed a multi-year agreement to make feature films each year for streaming powerhouse Netflix.
Amblin, nominated for a 1968 Spielberg short, would go on to make films for Universal Pictures. In recent years, Universal has distributed large-scale Amblin projects such as “Green Book” and “1917”. (Universal Pictures is a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)
At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories. stories together and reach audiences in new ways, Spielberg said in a statement Monday, referring to Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix.
The deal does not specifically mention that Spielberg will be directing films for Netflix, although Variety said it was a possibility. Spielberg’s next project is a remake of the classic musical “West Side Story” which will debut in theaters in December via Disney-owned 20th Century Studios label.
The deal represents a major victory for Netflix, which needs top talent on its roster to fend off growing competition from streaming competitors such as Disney Plus and grow its base of more than 200 million subscribers globally. The pact also signals that Spielberg’s alleged feud with Netflix has calmed down or perhaps the breakup was overrated in the first place.
In early 2019, Spielberg reportedly sought to propose rule changes that would ban films primarily distributed on digital platforms from competing at the Oscars. The reports gave the impression that the Oscar-winning director was anti-streaming.
But in the end, the famous filmmaker behind “Schindler’s List” and “Jurassic Park” did not urge the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revise its eligibility policies. He ultimately clarified his point to the New York Times, saying that if he believed in the power of the big screen experience, he was ultimately agnostic about where people watch entertainment.
Big screen, small screen, what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories, ”he said in an email to the newspaper.
“However, I think people need to be able to leave the safe and familiar place of their life and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and have a shared experience of crying together, laughing together, be scared together so that when it’s over they might feel a little less like strangers, ”he added.
Netflix launches most of its original films online, but some projects by big writers have received limited theatrical engagements of a week or more, including “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese and “Marriage Story” by Noah Baumbach, all of them. two released in 2019.
The boundaries traditionally separating theatrical experience and on-demand streaming have become increasingly blurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to release all of its 2021 titles simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, including upcoming blockbusters such as “Dune” and the fourth installment in the “Matrix” series.
Spielberg and Netflix technically worked together during the pandemic on Aaron Sorkin’s drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. The film, co-produced by Amblin, was sold to Netflix by Paramount Pictures after the coronavirus closed theaters in the United States (Amblin has also co-produced TV content for Netflix and other streamers, including the anthology series horror “The Haunting”.)
Steven is a creative visionary and a leader and, like so many others around the world, my childhood was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that were enduring, inspiring and awakening, “Sarandos said in a statement Monday.” We look forward to working with the Amblin team and are honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter in Stevens’ cinematic history.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]