Steven Spielberg signs deal with Netflix in latest sign of Hollywood evolution

Steven Spielberg, a Hollywood titan synonymous with a larger-than-life spectacle, cherishes the experience of the big screen and traditional movie theaters.

“I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture,” he said. The New York Times in 2019.

But in a clear sign of the times, Spielberg’s firm Amblin Partners announced Monday that it has signed a multi-year agreement to make feature films each year for streaming powerhouse Netflix.

Amblin, nominated for a 1968 Spielberg short, would go on to make films for Universal Pictures. In recent years, Universal has distributed large-scale Amblin projects such as “Green Book” and “1917”. (Universal Pictures is a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories. stories together and reach audiences in new ways, Spielberg said in a statement Monday, referring to Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix.

The deal does not specifically mention that Spielberg will be directing films for Netflix, although Variety said it was a possibility. Spielberg’s next project is a remake of the classic musical “West Side Story” which will debut in theaters in December via Disney-owned 20th Century Studios label.

The deal represents a major victory for Netflix, which needs top talent on its roster to fend off growing competition from streaming competitors such as Disney Plus and grow its base of more than 200 million subscribers globally. The pact also signals that Spielberg’s alleged feud with Netflix has calmed down or perhaps the breakup was overrated in the first place.

In early 2019, Spielberg reportedly sought to propose rule changes that would ban films primarily distributed on digital platforms from competing at the Oscars. The reports gave the impression that the Oscar-winning director was anti-streaming.

But in the end, the famous filmmaker behind “Schindler’s List” and “Jurassic Park” did not urge the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revise its eligibility policies. He ultimately clarified his point to the New York Times, saying that if he believed in the power of the big screen experience, he was ultimately agnostic about where people watch entertainment.

Big screen, small screen, what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories, ”he said in an email to the newspaper.

“However, I think people need to be able to leave the safe and familiar place of their life and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and have a shared experience of crying together, laughing together, be scared together so that when it’s over they might feel a little less like strangers, ”he added.

Netflix launches most of its original films online, but some projects by big writers have received limited theatrical engagements of a week or more, including “The Irishman” by Martin Scorsese and “Marriage Story” by Noah Baumbach, all of them. two released in 2019.

The boundaries traditionally separating theatrical experience and on-demand streaming have become increasingly blurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to release all of its 2021 titles simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, including upcoming blockbusters such as “Dune” and the fourth installment in the “Matrix” series.

Spielberg and Netflix technically worked together during the pandemic on Aaron Sorkin’s drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7”. The film, co-produced by Amblin, was sold to Netflix by Paramount Pictures after the coronavirus closed theaters in the United States (Amblin has also co-produced TV content for Netflix and other streamers, including the anthology series horror “The Haunting”.)

Steven is a creative visionary and a leader and, like so many others around the world, my childhood was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that were enduring, inspiring and awakening, “Sarandos said in a statement Monday.” We look forward to working with the Amblin team and are honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter in Stevens’ cinematic history.