Americas Got Talent turns 15: watch these incredible auditions (VIDEO) | Entertainment





It’s been 15 years of art, staging, and yescontroversial since America has talent debuted on June 21, 2006. In the years that followed, AGT has become a reliable audience source for NBC and has provided a platform for incredible American and foreign artists, some of whom have become more famous or, at least, Residences in Vegas! Below we take a look back at some of our favorite auditions from the last decade and a half of America has talent. Prepare to panic and to be panicked once again! Kenichi Ebinas Martial Arts Dance Ebina started her dance career with one move, The Running Man, but her pop-and-lock audition in Season 8 left the judges in awe long before she won the season. I thought your head had come off your body, Mel Bdelirium. It was so convincing! Aarlyn & Izzys song Zombie Skin Nine-year-old Izzy ONeil and 6-year-old sister Aaralyn exchanged knowing looks when Howard stern stated that he was looking forward to hearing the sweet music of the siblings during their Season 8 audition. It turns out that Aaralyn didn’t have the voice of an angel per se, but of a death metal singer! Contemporary dance Freckled Skys Bring the aqueduct! No, I wasn’t talking about the tears from the judges’ table. Were talking about the actual water and the projected precipitation that made this season 10 test, years of preparation, an outstanding performance. Grace VanderWaals playing the ukulele VanderWaal said miracles can happen, and she was right. This Season 11 winner had the judges wrapped around her finger with her original ukulele song. I think the world will know your name Howie mandel said, before hitting the Golden Buzzer. Light Balances dance glow in the dark To say that the Light Balance dance troupe lit up the EIGHT scene is an understatement. With their precise dance movement and LED-enhanced wardrobe, these Season 12 contestants filled their routine with neon-hued visual illusions. The Sacred Rianas Horror Show Looks like she just got out of The ring, this Indonesian illusionist and magician probably gave Mel B nightmares after showing her a photo with a ghostly figure standing just behind the former Spice Girl. (That said, Simon cowell gets points for a spooky jump of his own creation!) Chris Klffords interpretation of Imagine Fortunately, this Swedish singer turned semi-finalist of season 14 did not let skeptics prevent him from imagining a career as a singer. 87 million views on YouTube can’t be wrong, after all! V. Unbeatable dance routine Season 14 also saw the ancestry of grand finalists V. Unbeatable, a dance team from Mumbai, whose gravity-defying routine made the judges scream in surprise and glee, especially when one of the dancers flew over the table. judges ! The song of the night owls is good Here in season 16, Nightbirde told the judges that she has cancer in her lungs, spine, and liver, but she also said that she was so much more than the bad things that happened to me. And then she made Cowell cry with her song of resilience. World Taekwondo Demonstration Teams Demonstration The defeat at the Olympics is America has talentGain: They couldn’t perform on the biggest stage in the world, but this taekwondo troupe certainly dominated their Season 16 audition, with their acrobatic maneuvers coming at a breakneck pace. America has talent, Tuesdays, 8 / 7c, NBC

