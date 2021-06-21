The EastEnders actor who had a very important role in Call the Midwife 5 years ago

Johnny Carter is the third child of Queen Vic owners Mick and Linda, and has always been spoiled rotten by his beloved mother.
As the mastermind of the family, Johnny was the first of the clan to attend college and pursue a career as a lawyer.
He even helped defeat villainous James Willmot-Brown who attempted to illegally take control of The Vic following a counterfeit plot.
Johnny, who was played by both Ted Reilly and Sam Strike, was also at the center of a huge story surrounding his sexuality, which saw his mother Linda unable to come to terms with the fact that her son had been gay for a long time, causing friction within the family.
Nicknamed “sausage” by his mother, Johnny was last seen at EastEnders in 2018 as he left Walford to pursue his legal career.
TV star Ted Reilly reprized the role of Johnny Carter on the BBC soap opera in 2016, before leaving in 2018.
The 29-year-old has starred in a long list of other popular TV shows and Call the Midwife fans will recognize the actor as Ian Bulmer in the period drama.
The fourth episode of series five followed Ian and the realization of his dreams after his acceptance into college to finally earn a degree after working tirelessly at a factory in the East End.
However, her future is hijacked after her childhood sweetheart confirms that she is pregnant with her baby.
After being forced to propose to Linda, Ian has changed his mind, and despite the wise words of Reverend Tom Hereward, the young future dad tries to kill himself.
At the same time, Linda has a tragic miscarriage of their baby.
Tom saves Ian from taking his own life and he cancels his engagement because he now has the “freedom” to continue studying.
Despite their trials and tribulations, Ian seems to be happy surrounded by his book, with Linda and her mother by his side.
The Call the Midwife episode aired in 2016, with Ted’s role as Ian drawing attention to men’s mental health and the struggles of growing up.
The episode is available now on BBC iPlayer.
* Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24 hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you feel or are worried about being overheard over the phone, you can email the Samaritans at[email protected]
