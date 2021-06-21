Hollywood man in induced coma after horrific beating





HOLLYWOOD, Florida Over the past week, Frank Penkava has spent most of his time at Memorial Regional Hospital in a medically induced coma after being beaten up near his Hollywood home. His family wants to know how it happened and who did it. Franks’ sister Gina told Local 10 News when she entered the hospital on June 14, she couldn’t believe her eyes. When I walked in I didn’t believe it was him, she said. He was so swollen, he had blood coming out of his eyes and ears, I had to go get his tattoos to make sure it was him. The incident started early that morning. Apparently Frank had just come home from work and went to tell his neighbors to turn down their music. But what happened next, and why it ended with Frank in the hospital, is still unclear. Multiple fractures in the face, eyes, nose, cheek. Just the magnitude of what they did to her was way beyond what was needed, well, get away from me, sort of thing, Gina said. A d Hollywood Police are currently investigating, but Gina said she was having trouble getting updates from them. Local 10 has also contacted Hollywood PD for information on the case, but has not received a response. The Franks family have told Local 10 that they want those responsible to be arrested and charged, but most importantly, they want Frank to be able to lead a somewhat normal life again. He was told he might lose his right eye, Gina said. We were told that yes, they kept saying that if he came out, there would be a long way ahead of us. The Franks family said that although he struggles with mental illness, he has been doing well lately. And the family say that even though he approached the neighbors and was aggressive, the beatings he received went far beyond self-defense. Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement is encouraged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

