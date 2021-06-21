‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Release Date, Cast, News & What We Know

What could be the next step for June after that shocking Season 4 finale?

Hulu

Hulu serial adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s beloved novel The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of the most intense dramas on television since it premiered in 2017, but Season 4 ended in what is arguably its most dramatic finale yet. After Moira (Samira Wiley) took June (Elisabeth Moss) across the border to Canada to seek refuge where she was given the opportunity to move on to a more secure and somewhat normal life, June set it all in. danger by violently killing his attacker, Commander Fred Waterford (Joe Fiennes). This came as a shock to Fred, as he thought he was going to be driven back to Gilead unharmed after making a deal to provide information in exchange for being released from all charges, but he was instead greeted by a June the avenger, a handful of other maids, and their stones. Although, for viewers who followed June closely and saw the rage that swept over her when Fred apologized to her purely out of selfishness, her violent death seemed inevitable. Like all of the decisions June has made so far, it certainly puts her in a precarious position. It’s fair to wonder what’s next for the rebel based on the character from Atwood’s novel. If you’re still reeling from that finale and curious about where the series, presented by Bruce Miller, is heading next, we break down everything we know about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 so far below.

Elisabeth Mousse | Hulu

Will there be a season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale? Months before the release of season 4, Hulu announced the series was renewed for a fifth season in December 2020. This should come as no surprise, given that its flagship series is not only one of the streaming service’s most popular shows, but a major contender for rewards. Plus, there’s definitely a bit more of June’s story to tell. Be praying!

When will season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale to be freed? It’s hard to say when we’ll return to Gilead, but hopefully the wait won’t be as long as the two-year gap between seasons 3 and 4. Since the show usually kicks off in the spring with a year between seasons. (Season 1 aired in April 2017, season 2 in April 2018 and season 3 in June 2019) and the fact that season 4 only aired in the spring of 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic on its schedule. production, it seems possible that The Show could be back in the spring of 2022. Deadline reported that Season 5 is already in pre-production, so it certainly looks doable.

Joe fiennes | Hulu

Who in the cast will be back? Season 4 ended in what was perhaps the most shocking (certainly the most violent) death to date, with June and a group of maids killing Commander Waterford (Joe Fiennes). (Nolite te bastardes carburondorum, baby!) If you thought her story was over or you didn’t want to see June’s abuser again, don’t get too excited. He actually confirmed his return. Showrunner Bruce Miller said Hollywood journalist, “The dying character doesn’t mean Joe [Fiennes] stop coming and being part of the cast. We have a pretty heavy flashback show. “ Aside from him, it looks like the rest of the main cast is set to return. Obviously, The Handmaid’s Tale would be nothing without Elisabeth Moss and Miller’s June Osborne even mentionned that the show will last as long as she’s alive, so she’ll be coming back for more. The same goes for her husband Luke (OT Fagbenie), her opponents, the now pregnant Serena Joy (Yvonne Strzechowsk), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), her allies Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Nick (Max Minghella), Moira (Samira Whiley), Emily (Alexis Bleidel), Rita (Amanda Brugel) and US government representative in exile Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger). The situation in Gilead is of course always a climax, so it seems likely that the series will revisit the resistance characters left there. That probably means expecting to see more of Season 4 newcomer Esther Keyes, played by McKenna Grace, and Madeline Brewer’s Janine, who we now know are working together.

Elisabeth Mousse | Sophie Giraud / Hulu

What will it be? Right after June killed Commander Waterford, she visited her daughter Nichole saying to her husband Luke, “Just give me five minutes with her and then I’m off.” At this moment, Luke realizes that his wife has made the decision to take revenge on her family, and June realizes in real time what she needs to do and where she needs to go next. Right now, it’s unclear what and where that is, but that’s certainly the direction Season 5 is going. Although nothing is confirmed, Elisabeth Moss hypothesized Entertainment tonight that June will “have to be on the run again”. It seems fair, considering that she is now a murderer. Of course, there were no witnesses and she is a refugee, but the murder remains a heinous crime. Gilead will also likely put two and two together, and that would be a major concern for June, if she were to cross the border again. It looks like that’s the route she’ll take next season, given that her daughter Hannah is still there, as are Janine and Esther. Now she knows exactly where Hannah is, thanks to an ally in Nick, and there’s hardly any turning back. Showrunner Bruce Miller said Hollywood journalist that “in the future, that image of Fred is what June sees every time she closes her eyes.” So June is definitely forever changed by the incident, but she is likely to continue to be absolutely relentless in creating a better world for her daughters. Fred’s death also greatly affects Serena Joy. Miller said, “It might push Serena to be a very likable figure. It might push her into an inexplicable rage; it might push her to a level of freedom.” Although she started to fear and hate Fred, now that she’s pregnant, we can’t imagine that she would be too happy with what June did (and that finger she received in the mail. ). Plus, that doesn’t mean June might always want to get even more revenge on Serena herself. On a larger scale, this shocking death has major repercussions. The showrunner also mentioned that Fred’s murder has the potential to be an incredibly symbolic moment for the uprising in Gilead, which could finally take things to the extreme on both sides. Elisabeth Moss likewise mentionned June has pledged to bring down “the whole system” in order to create a better future for her daughters, so expect to see the nation and its politics more and more demise.

Want more thrills? follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube, TIC Tac, and Snapchat.