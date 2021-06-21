Rhythms of the river (copy) | Arts and entertainment

The start of summer means the end of the school year, getting together with friends and for 23 years, the St. Marys College of Marylands River’s annual concert series.
With the Chesapeake Orchestra and musical director Jeffrey Silberschlag, the first of the four-concert series will take place on Friday, June 25.
We were grateful to have been able to once again entertain our esteemed and loyal fans live and it seems to be very exciting, said Silberschlag in a phone interview as he roamed the streets of Manhattan in New York. Everywhere I go in St. Marys County people are thinking, So, are we going to get it? so they are excited and grateful to the college for hosting the event and making it a southern Maryland tradition.
The free music festival for families, which has won two governor’s awards for the arts, tourism and community economic development and has drawn up to 7,000 people, will be held four consecutive Fridays until July 16.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s concert was presented as a series of seven video programs.
The June 25 concert will feature guest conductor Larry Vote and his daughter, Olivia, who is a mezzo-soprano. The duo will perform Berlioz’s Summer Nights and popular American songs such as Gershwin.
The second installment of the series, which will take place on the weekend of July 4, will be titled A Night of Americana Without These Loud / Booming Sounds and will feature Jeffrey Chappell and his jazz quartet Other World performing Rhapsody in Blue as well as an excerpt from Dvorks Symphony No. 9s From the New Worlds second movements Going Home.
Well also have some fun stuff like [Leroy Andersons] Buglers Holiday and a few other fun and engaging pieces, said Silberschlag, who is the music director and founder of the Chesapeake Orchestra and the River Concert series, the co-director of the Alva Music Festival in northern Italy. and the president of St. Marys College, Marylands Department of Music.
The July 9 concert will feature Ballet Caliente with director Sheryl-Marie Dunaway and viola soloist Julius Wirth.
The finale is called Sultry Summer Night and will feature jazz singer Sara Jones, trombone Bryan Bourne and violinist Jos Cueto.
Well, play some jazz standards and we could throw in some Brazilian bossanova to complement the summer heat, said Jones, a professional jazz and pop singer who grew up in Easton and currently lives in Ellicott City. It will be a happy jazz night on the water so hopefully you bring a lot of smiles and pat toes. Just loving live music and having live music in that setting is just enough and you will love it. The good thing about [this series] is there something for everyone.
The performance will be a homecoming for Jones, who graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts in Piano from St. Marys College of Maryland.
She then attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music before spending 6 years with the Soldiers Chorus US Army Field Band.
I kind of left the piano behind, she said, and decided to sing instead.
Silberschlag and Jones both said being on stage was a unique feeling.
It is a very exhilarating and intellectually stimulating experience and when you can coordinate the efforts of many artistic professionals and send that musical message to thousands of audience members, it is a very uplifting and rewarding experience, he said. . In my job, I also have to control the weather and everything, so there are times when I’m directing and the music is amazing, and I look over my shoulder to see [if there are any] stormy clouds.
It’s just a lot of fun, Jones said. It’s a repertoire that I love and I really connect with it and it sounds best in my voice. It’s kind of like eating your favorite recipe and you keep coming back to it.
But Jones added that she was nervous on a July 4, 2005 special with the Boston Pops in which she had a Barry Manilows Let Freedom Ring solo.
I stand there with [conductor] Keith Lockhart and I remember looking in the audience and seeing Martin Scorcese in the front row, she said, and that made me nervous.