Pee-wee’s Playhouse actor John Paragon, FCHS graduate, has died aged 66





John Paragon, a Fort Collins High School graduate and actor known for his role as Jambi the Genius on the 1980s children's show "Pee-wee's Playhouse", has passed away. He was 66 years old. Paragon died on April 3 of heart disease and chronic alcohol abuse at his home in Palm Springs, Calif., According to the Riverside County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was made public last week. Paragon's family declined to comment for this article. Paragon was born in Alaska, but raised in Fort Collins after his father, Louis, moved his family after retiring from the military, according to Louis Paragon's 2002 obituary in Colorado. Paragon attended Lesher Middle School and Fort Collins High School, where he performed in Capella choir, ski club, gymnastics, football and theater productions, according to school yearbooks. He graduated in 1973 and moved to Los Angeles, where he became a member of improv group The Groundlings and met future "Pee-wee's Playhouse" co-stars Paul Reubens and Phil Hartman, according to the page. Paragon's IMDB. In 1981, Paragon first played Jambi while also voicing another character, Pterri the pterodactyl in an adult comedy special called "The Pee-wee Herman Show". He would reprise the roles in the children's version of the special "Pee-wee's Playhouse" series, in which he both starred and wrote episodes during its five-year existence in the late 1980s. Paragon returned to Fort Collins in 2016 to sign autographs and visit fans of Totally 80's Pizza, a 1980s museum and pizzeria where a signed photo of Paragon as Jambi is on display. Totally 80's Pizza owner Alex Morgan latershared a letter from Paragon in which he revealed his first job in Fort Collins was at Shakey's Pizza Parlor. "Dude, I couldn't get the smell of pizza sauce out of my polyester shirt," he recalls in the letter. "I made enough money to buy a stool for my drums, then I quit." Moving :Totally 80's Pizza will take over the closed Fort Collins Pizza Hut Paragon reprized his roles as Jambi and Pterri as recently as 2011 for HBO's "The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway". He has also played roles in "Seinfeld" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine", and collaborated with fellow Groundlings alumna, Cassandra Peterson, on shows and films based on the character of Elvira de Peterson in 1980s.

