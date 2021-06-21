WWE’s Top SmackDown Star Confirms She’s Taking A Break From WWE





Sunday WWE Hell in a cell the pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn claim a singles victory over Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion was already injured before the match, still selling General Azeez hitting him in the throat with a Nigerian nail on SmackDown last week. Zayn repeatedly capitalized on this injury, at one point, forcing Owens to land on the ropes his throat first and set him up for a Heluva Kick in the corner. Owens took to Twitter on Monday with a message for fans, saying he would take time off from WWE TV after the loss. “I fought like hell,” Owens wrote. “Now I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thanks, guys.” Having repeatedly started the year in Universal Championship matches with Roman Reigns, Owens has repeatedly found himself in conflict with Zayn while failing to dethrone Apollo Crews from the Intercontinental Championship. I fought like hell.

Now I need a little break.

I come back soon. Thanks guys. – Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021 Meanwhile, Zayn performed a victory lap during his post-show interview with WWE’s YouTube channel. It was Zayn’s first singles victory since defeating Big E by scoring on an episode of SmackDown in December. But while the two continue to fight in television matches, in real life, Zayn and Owens are best friends. Owens opened up about his all-time favorite match with Zayn in an interview with ComicBook in December. “It’s so hard to pick any game that he and I have done together as a team, because there have been so many,” said Owens. “Actually, I think my favorite, if we’re talking about any of the matches we’ve done together, as a team, I mean my favorite was the most recent, or one of the most recent, that we did where last year, 2019, we fought against The New Day on a pay-per-view (Stomping Grounds) … that was me and Sami against Woods and Big E. I really enjoyed it That. It was a lot of fun, and we were the first game. The crowd was just sizzling and ready to have a good time. This is maybe my favorite, and probably not an answer that nobody would expect, given the history we have as a team. I look back on that one with a lot of affection. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos