What makes the ultimate Hollywood couple





Then there were short-lived couples who still shine in the cultural imagination: Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson were the cool kids of the film rebellion in the ’70s, while Elliott Gould and Barbra Streisand, two of the Jewish stars. the most prominent in Hollywood, were nicely dressed. also ruled the decade. They were the kind of couples you would like to be invited to dinner parties. Taylor and Burton were so madly in love and yet so stormy that they divorced and then remarried only 16 months later to divorce for the second time eight months later. Taylor had a total of seven husbands (eight if you count Burton twice). Some of them were quite famous in their time, most notably actor Eddie Fisher. And yet, no one seemed to meet Burton’s stature in his eyes, since their steamy affair began while filming Cleopatra in 1963, when each was still married, to Fisher and actress Sybil Williams, respectively. Their crazy Love and their lavish lifestyles were catnip to the public. As Burton to see her, “Our love is so furious that we are exhausted”. Or maybe you prefer the stability of the adorable Goldie Hawn and the still handsome Kurt Russell, who have been married for almost 40 years and still seem to be teenage lovers. Ultimately, public interest in the powerful Hollywood couple as well as the question of what makes some more powerful than others comes down to a lot. Maybe it’s a pre-conditioned social urge to see other humans romantically paired up in cute little units, or it stems from a lustful sexual desire for one or both people. Maybe okay, certainly we’re just curious. From Confidential Magazine, the daring scandal magazine that was sued in 1957 for its rumors about everyone from Grace Kelly to Robert Mitchum, to today’s Instagram gossip source Deuxmoi, which publishes articles blind from anonymous sources directly to its nearly one million subscribers, gossip is certainly not a new phenomenon. The public can’t help it, even knowing that this is all a little vulgar and a little slanderous. When it comes to the powerful Hollywood couple, even the breakup or divorce brings something to the public. In the press and among its consumers, there is both sadness and schadenfreude: see, people sing, they’re not perfect after all. What is encouraging about the reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion is that it was born, perhaps, of a collective reverse impulse: a determined and idealistic faith in the perspective of lasting love. , although that seems deeply improbable after so many years of two people being apart. Bennifer got the whole world talking not because of who they are, but because of who we are. For many millennials, certainly, they make us feel as young and hopeful as in 2002. Don’t we all want love like that? Do you like cinema and television? RejoinBBC Culture Film and Television Clubon Facebook, a community of moviegoers from all over the world. If you’d like to comment on this story or anything else you’ve seen on BBC Culture, head over to ourFacebookpage or send us a message onTwitter. And if you liked this story,sign up for the weekly newsletter on bbc.com features, called The Essential List. A handpicked selection of stories from BBC Future, Culture, Worklife and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.







