Illustration: by Martin Gee

It’s quite remarkable that HBO, a long-standing subscription television network specializing in high-profile, sometimes pornographic dramas, has entered the monoculture. HBO Max is downright vital, with one of the internet’s most important archives (The Sopranos, True Detective, Silicon Valley) and a ton of Zeitgeist-y event programming (Easttown mare being the most recent example).

And like all other streaming devices, Max comes with a host of unique features in its own format. So we’ve broken down some tips that everyone should know to get the most out of their subscription.

Almost every streaming service has a child blocker device, but these concerns are perhaps the most pressing when it comes to HBO. Between Sex and the city and Euphoria, there is a lot of content on the platform that elementary-age kids don’t need to watch. Press the Change Profile button, then select Add Child. From there, you can set up a pin that lets users switch to a smoother, softer version of HBO at any time. Someday the young people of the family will learn about the different types of guys that populate Carrie Bradshaws in New York City, but not yet.

Did the first episode of Easttown mare don’t catch you? Are you tired of seeing Kate Winslett’s steely gaze in your Continue Watching bar on the homepage? Don’t worry, mash that Edit button and customers can refine the back catalog as they see fit. Admit it you were never gonna end this Soprano review anyway.

Speaking of which, HBO customers can also hit the Add button (or + on mobile devices) to keep tabs on all the shows and movies they’ve seen. meaning to reach. They’ll be hosted on the app, so you won’t have to scour the index to find what piqued your interest. Obviously we all know that well being sense to get to most of that content until they’re dead and buried. But it’s still a beautiful thought!

Did you go to a friend’s house and log into your HBO Max on their Firestick? Did you forget to log out before you got home, giving another household free access to your hard-earned content? Don’t worry, just go to Manage Devices and see each device that’s currently logged into your account. From there, customers can launch the iPads and random androids that siphon John Oliver episodes.

Almost all streaming services come equipped with the ability to download episodes for viewing offline. On HBO Max, you’ll see the option highlighted in each episode’s menu. Click on it, wait for the transfer to complete and enjoy the first season of Succession on your next cross-country flight. (Downloads automatically expire after a 30-day period.)

In the settings bar of HBO Maxs, you can adjust the quality of these downloads. The highest quality will ensure that you get the Full HD cuts of every episode you record. But go ahead and select the lower levels if you want more space on your tablet, or if you just want to relive HBO’s’ 90s peak in its original format.

Look, we’ve all been there. Sometimes you’re stuck on a bus staring in the mood Big mouth on your phone, only to get a rude wake-up call a month later when your data load is at four digits. If you’re not disciplined enough to only stream when connected to Wi-Fi, the HBO Maxs Video Options menu allows any customer to block the app from playing content while roaming the globe. Just bring a book or something next time.

Not to get into the perennial submarine vs. voiceover debate, but all cartoons on HBO Max are by default the versions recorded with English actors. If you want to be an adult, click on the episode language tab and switch to Japanese with English subtitles. Voila, now you can avoid some of the meows of American actors who embarrassed millions of children in front of their parents during their afternoon Toonami binge.

Is there anything worse than coming back to a streaming service, only to find that everything you were watching has been removed from the platform? It’s kind of like trying to go to Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday. Fortunately, if you go to the settings bar and activate the HBO Maxs newsletter, you’ll receive ticker-tape updates on the whereabouts of the catalog. Never again will you be shocked by the sudden disappearance of A star is born!