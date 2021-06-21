documentary examines a troubled past with Confederate statues | Entertainment

Connect with us

NEW YORK (AP) Puzzled by America’s controversial relationship with Confederate monuments, Daily Show crew member CJ Hunt saw the potential in what he thought would make an interesting short.

But soon after the project began, he realized that a much bigger story was revealing itself and that it became The Neutral Ground, a feature-length documentary premiering Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival and available on July 5 on PBS.

The serious, yet funny, documentary examines the lost cause, the campaign that mythologized Confederation after the Civil War, and continues the narrative that the conflict was more about freedom than the right to own slaves.

You can’t name another war where the losers get thousands of monuments, Hunt recently told The Associated Press in an interview promoting the film.

Hunt said the southern secession documents clearly put slavery first as the reason for the division. But after the Civil War, the film points out that a successful propaganda campaign shifted the cause of people’s property as property to state rights and patriotism.

A reluctance to read primary source material on historical events perpetuates the myth. Unfortunately, our idea of ​​the story is really like the stories that have been passed down to us, he said.

This notion has led Hunt to dig deeper into the divide between those who think monuments should be removed and those who want them to stay to preserve history.

The concept for the film began in 2015 when Hunt was living in New Orleans. The city council voted to remove four monuments from public spaces, but was thwarted as work teams felt threatened.

The momentum changed last year after a summer of protests and unrest around social justice, and there was a strong consensus to challenge these monuments in public spaces, he said.

Before joining the cast of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Hunt said he watched correspondents like Roy Wood Jr. to learn how to report a segment with the right balance of humor and information.

In this documentary is CJ’s inherent curiosity and optimism, “said Wood, who is the executive producer of the film.” He did a great job in allowing the story to be heavy, yet still be at times. light and fun.

In one segment, Hunt shows the particular location of a statue of black tennis icon Arthur Ashe on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, a band commemorating those who fought for Confederation.

The film questions the idea of ​​adding Ashe among the slave owners for inclusion.

Weren’t going to improve Confederacy by adding a pop-up plaque or adding a black tennis player nearby, Hunt said. None of these are good. None of these elements make sense.

Four statues were removed from Monument Avenue last year, including that of Confederate leader Jefferson Davis, after civil unrest.

I understand slavery, but it was also treason. The idea that we even have to construct a sentence like that is part of the absurdity of Confederation, isn’t it? It’s like you shouldn’t even have to say, listen, I know this 18 meter tall statue is to a man who enslaved people, but also he betrayed the United States. You shouldn’t need this combo. Any of those things should disqualify you, Hunt said.

He notes that myths and the failure to condemn acts of treason continued to haunt the nation, until the violent Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Because we didn’t deal with it back then, it is now difficult to call the insurgents now the insurgents. And I think the movie tries to clarify that connection, said Hunt.

When it comes to what to do about statues and memorials, the solution is a little more complicated. Neither Hunt nor Wood think these remains should be destroyed. But they agree they should be out of sight of the public. Wood supports the idea of ​​moving them to special areas in museums or private facilities, so those with a connection can preserve their history.

Statues are a good place to start, but I don’t think it’s about erasing everything that is dear to people. It’s about reserving my right not to want to see this everyday when I walk past that particular street, said Wood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

