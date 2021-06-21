TV Academy allows acting nominees to opt for gender-neutral description, bans all Oscar-eligible material – The Hollywood Reporter





In response to calls from some quarters to eliminate categories of gendered actors in recognition of a wider range of genders beyond men and women, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said on Monday that From this year’s Emmy nominations, she would invite those nominated for the acting awards to choose to be recognized as a “performer” rather than an “actor” or “actress.” In other words, the categories themselves will not change names, but the description of the nominees will become a bit more malleable. “No category of performer called ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” the Academy said in a somewhat puzzling statement. Now, nominees and / or winners of any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette bear the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actor. ‘Actress.” Additionally and unrelatedly, the TV Academy has stated that any film even nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature or Best Documentary Short will not be eligible for Emmy recognition starting in the next Emmy season. This appears to be a response to criticism yours truly made in 2020 and 2021 that the organization’s decision – announced in May 2020 and taking effect in 2021 – to decline to consider docs that have been nominated for a Oscar, but to still consider docs that sought an Oscar nomination but were do not nominated, made no sense. Why would the Emmys want Oscar leftovers? Monday’s statement reads: “Any film placed on the AMPAS viewing platform will be considered a theatrical film and therefore ineligible for the Emmy competition.”







