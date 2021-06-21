Hollywood executives credit Fast and Furious with growing embrace of diversity





Whether Fast and furious deserves credit for truly changing minds in Hollywood, it certainly caught the attention of studio executives when furious 7 became the first entry in the series to gross over $ 1 billion (its final total was over $ 1.5 billion). This film starred series mainstays Vin Diesel and Paul Walker (in this last performance), as well as an ensemble that included Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Elsa Pataky. When it was released in 2015, CNN and other outlets also noticed how the film attracted multiple demographics far more broadly than typical superhero films of the time. According to the news agency, the film audiences were one of the few American blockbusters to have a majority of non-white makeup: 37% of moviegoers are Latinx; 25 percent were white; 24 percent were black; and 10 percent were Asian. Star Diesel said Weekly entertainment at the time, regardless of your nationality. As a member of the public, you realize that you can be a member of that family. That’s the beautiful thing about how the franchise has evolved. Plus, it’s a franchise that has cultivated various talents behind the camera as well. Of the nine main films, only one was directed by a white man, Rob Cohen, who directed the original film in 2001. And the director most credited with the success of the franchise remains Justin Lin, who elevated the series to entertainment. mid-level Hollywood. in the 2000s to a billion dollar phenomenon. He entered the series just as it was about to go straight to video with Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (part 3) and took him to new heights during an initial tenure that spanned four films. Lin has now returned to the chair of the directors with F9 and spoke candidly about how the industry still often struggles on a blockbuster scale to create a more inclusive space. Hollywood is meant to be that lighted place, Lin said recently. Squire, and there are some great people here, of course. But there are some fucked up people here who are just able to use the right buzzwords. I always felt that diversity was not for me: I need an Asian for this role. It’s like, No man, that’s not diversity. It’s about creating an environment where the best person can take on this role. Have the right to say: hey, we brought people in and we found the right person. It’s always been my MO with Quickly. I am not on a crusade. When you exclude people, mathematically, it just doesn’t make sense. In the same interview, Lin even revealed one of the main reasons he was convinced to return to F9 was because, like many longtime fans of the show, he wanted to do justice to Sung Kangs character Han Seoul-Oh, who died at the end of Lins. Fast & Furious 6, yet whose killer (played by Jason Statham) was treated as a hero two films later.

