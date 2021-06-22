Get the best deal on Levi’s jeans this Amazon Prime Day

Finding good deals is in our genes. Or is it jeans?

If your summer denim is looking a little drab, look to Levi’s sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The two-day event begins June 21 and continues on June 22, but only for Amazon Prime members. Before shopping, just make sure you are signed up for a membership, or a 30-day free trial for new users.

With that out of the way, back to the sale at hand or, rather, at the leg. Levi’s has tons of classic and beloved styles at amazing prices ranging from 20% to 62% off, with most picks in the middle to a solid 40% off.

If you’re a Gen Z shopper looking for bootcut and straight leg jeans, we’ve got you covered and if you’re a die-hard skinny jeans lover, we’ve got some choices for you too, and won’t tell. not to the Zoomers. Along with denim, there are also a few fun clothing choices, including t-shirts and jackets, so check out our must-haves below, then browse through them. complete sale of Levi’s as you wish.

We’ve sorted this sale by styles for women and men, so scroll down to shop and get a gift for your denim lover partner while you are at it.

Amazon

These jeans will sell out in the blink of an eye.

The Ribcage style is one of Levi’s best-selling new pairs, as it passes the Gen Z non-skinny leg test while maintaining the much-loved slimming effect in the high waist. For Prime Day, they’ll be under $ 50, which means many will stock up in all of the colors and sizes on offer.

Amazon

Here is the skinny from this sale.

The 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans brings great benefits to your body and your wallet. The price now drops below $ 40, and the slimming effect of the jeans will make the entire purchase an A + for Prime Day 2021.

Amazon

Hey kid, what’s your number?

Ours is the 501, like in Levi’s cutest denim shorts. The cutouts have the frayed hem and slightly distressed leg which gives a perfect relaxed feel for summer. Plus, they’re now about $ 20 off, making them a must-have.

Amazon

If those 501s were a bit too short, try the full version.

The 501 Skinny jeans are a classic style, easy to pair with white sneakers and a jacket, as pictured above, or a tank top and heels for a night out on the town. Plus, they’re now 45% off the ticket price, so you can splurge on bar drinks with your savings.

Amazon

This 711 doesn’t come with a slushy, but it’s a lot more on-trend.

The 711 Skinny Jeans is a different take on the pair above, but super cute nonetheless. They come in a variety of colors, but since black goes with everything, we wanted to call this color. Since they’re 40% off, get all the shades on offer and treat yourself to Prime Day 2021.

Amazon

Are you feeling great this Prime Day? Levi’s is.

For a taller waist take a look at the 720 model, with a super skinny leg that looks great tucked into boots or shows your ankles in strappy sandals. They are also at 40% off, which makes this offer even more interesting.

Amazon

It’s finally time for the white denim season.

Celebrate summer with a crisp new pair of white jeans in Levi’s Classic Straight style. The pants are now 40% off the ticket price, putting them at just $ 35 for a wardrobe essential.

Amazon

We love short shorts.

If you also like short shorts then this is the perfect pair. High waisted shorts hit just above the belly button and are perfect to pair with summer crop tops or a tucked in tee. They’re 40% off during Prime Day, so be sure to refuel now and thank us later.

Amazon

Okay, we also love long shorts.

For a longer Bermuda style, these are just what you need. They strike just above the knee, covering the thighs to avoid the dreaded irritation, and can be cuffed at the bottom for a super cute look. Like the others, these are at 40% off and come in a variety of colors and styles.

Amazon

Honk if you like trucker jackets.

A stunning denim jacket is a woman’s best friend, perfect for chilly nights and cooler mornings over a sundress or denim shorts for a full denim look. The jacket is available in different sizes, all at 40% off the ticket price.

Amazon

While you’re at it, grab a Levi’s t-shirt and show them some love.

Pair it with the shorts and jacket from above and you’ve got a full Levi’s fit. Plus, how super cute and now under $ 15, it’s definitely a Prime Day staple.

Amazon

When you find a pair of jeans that you like, stick with the classics.

The 501 Original Fit jeans are a must have for men. On day one, the pants will be 40% off the original price, making it just over $ 35 for a brand new pair.

Amazon

For a regular Joe or a trendy man, these jeans are top notch.

The 505 Regular Fit jeans are super easy to dress or dress up and even easier to shop for this Prime Day as they are now at 40% off. They come in a variety of colors and sizes, so take your pick, then your second and even your third.

Amazon

Gen Z called and they told us to recommend a straight leg.

These trendy jeans are also on sale for Prime Day, now at 40% like the others. Dark wash is our favorite, pictured above, but Style 514 is available in a wide variety of shades and washes to suit your unique style.

Amazon

Give the boot to your old jeans and get yourself a new pair.

The 527 Slim Bootcut style is a flattering and trendy pair to update your denim wardrobe. They’re available in light and dark traditional wash colors and a variety of sizes, all on sale at 40% off this Prime Day.

Amazon

Hit that sale, then hit the field with the athletic style of the jeans.

Okay, maybe don’t play ball with that, but you can give it a try, because the 541 Athletic Fit jeans are comfortable and move with your body all day long. They’re also available in a variety of colors, so grab a bunch of them during the Prime Day sale.

Amazon

For a looser fit, check out style 569 at Levi’s.

These beloved jeans offer plenty of legroom while maintaining a traditional denim shape at the waistline. Like the rest, these jeans and other color variations are 40% off the two-day sale, while supplies last.

Amazon

If you don’t have cargo shorts, you need to check out this summer staple.

Featuring classic cargo pockets and an above-knee seat, the Carrier Cargo Shorts will be able to manage your essentials like a phone, wallet, keys and a Levi’s gift card for more shopping later.

