AMC Theaters Offer Unlimited Free Popcorn Refills – The Hollywood Reporter





Pop! Mega-movie chain AMC Theaters announced on Monday that it will celebrate the first-ever Cinema Week by offering free, unlimited popcorn refills to all customers purchasing any size from the popular concession. The offer is one of many promotions being planned by exhibitors across the country as part of an organized effort to attract moviegoers en masse to theaters as pandemic-era restrictions are lifted or relaxed by dramatically. Cinema Week runs from June 22 to 27. (However, AMC’s popcorn offer doesn’t end until June 30). The effort – formed by a coalition of 300 theater companies of all sizes – includes special events and promotions in the theater, signed movie memorabilia, private parties, concession agreements and rewards program benefits. There are also many targeted film events, including a special screening of Universal’s 20th Anniversary Film Week. Fast and furious, Disney Summer of the soul , a double characteristic of Paramount A quiet place and A Quiet Place, Part II and anticipated projections of IFCwerewolves. “A few weeks ago in Los Angeles, movie theater owners, 13 movie studios and talented filmmakers came together to say ‘The big screen is back’,” said NATO President and CEO , John Fithian. “With the drop in pandemic cases, the increase in vaccinations, theaters in all major markets opening at 100% capacity, and the release of big titles that appeal to audiences all summer long, we are keeping our word – with the Film Week kicks off, The Big Screen is back. Film Week coincides with Universal’s national debut F9 the weekend of June 25 to 27. The last Fast Furious is the first all-public tent pole to debut since the box office revival began in earnest. Besides NATO, Cinema Week benefits from the support of the Independent Cinema Alliance, Hollywood studios and numerous sponsors.







