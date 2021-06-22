Mark Peel, who helped forge a new culinary path, dies at 66





Mark Peel, one of a handful of young, educated California cooks loving local ingredients who emerged in the 1970s and 1980s and created a looser, farm-focused style of cooking that would change the trajectory of food culture. American, died Sunday in Los Angèle. He was 66 years old. Mr. Peel was admitted to the hospital with unusual pain nine days earlier and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of germ cell cancersaid her daughter Vanessa Silverton-Peel. Mr. Peel helped pave the way for a new culinary canon based on the freshest, highest quality regional ingredients, but also a casual presentation that he likened to an unmade bed with fine linens. It should look disheveled, he said. A bit messy. As if it was falling from the sky. Mr. Peel worked in restaurants that would define California cuisine before anyone calls it that, including Spago, the West Hollywood starred restaurant opened by Wolfgang Puck in 1982. But his biggest platform was the Campanile restaurant. as well as the adjacent restaurant La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles, which he opened in 1989 with his then-wife, chef Nancy Silverton, and Manfred Krankl.

When Campanile closed 23 years later, Los Angeles Times food critic Jonathan Gold, who died in 2018, wrote a love letter right side up, which meant so much to him that he got married there. It’s hard to overstate the Campaniles’ contributions to American cuisine, he writes. It wasn’t the first fancy restaurant in the country to operate with a grill at its heart, but it codified the style, as well as the practice of reinterpreting simple steak and bean dishes, Greek salad, fish soup with ingredients from first quality and the virtuosity of a chef. . He called Mr. Peel the most demanding grill chef in the country, a master who plays his logs steaming like Pinchas Zukerman does a Stradivarius. Mr. Peel, a fifth generation Angelino, was born in Los Angeles on November 19, 1954, to Fred and Cheryl (Stockwell) Peel, teachers who met while studying at the University of California, Los Angeles. They divorced when Mr. Peel was in fifth grade.

Mr. Peel and his siblings lived with their mother, who was a terrible cook. Mr. Peel took on the task.

You were 9 when you wanted to cook Thanksgiving turkey, his mother told him in Making a Mark, a 2015 Dutch documentary about Mr. Peel. He started working in restaurants to support himself during his studies, as a dishwasher and cook of fries. He attended a handful of universities to study subjects as diverse as medicine, American history, and agricultural economics. He transferred to Cal Poly Pomona to study hospitality and restaurant management, but dropped out just before graduating to work in the restaurant business full time. (The university awarded him a diploma in 2010.) In 1975, a Los Angeles Times food reporter told him to call Patrick Terrail, the owner of Ma Maison, one of the best restaurants in town, where a young chef named Wolfgang Puck ran the kitchen. He was hired over the phone. Mr. Puck sent Mr. Peel to France to study for six months. In 1979, with chefs Jonathan Waxman and Ken Frank, he opened Michaels in Santa Monica. Owned by Michael McCarty, it played a fundamental role in the codification of Californian cuisine. It was a time in California and LA in particular when people were thinking about American ingredients and redefining what an American restaurant could be, said Ruth Reichl, the food writer and editor, who has remained close to Ms. Silverton. Mr. Peel went to work at Chez Panisse in Berkeley to learn how that restaurant made his beloved pizzas. Before returning to Los Angeles to finally join Spago, he went through the files at Chez Panisse and found the phone number of the mason who had built the pizza ovens and arranged for him to make similar ovens for Spago. , where Mr. Puck planned to make pizzas with fancy toppings like smoked salmon and duck sausage.

He’s one of those humans who connected the dots and whatever it was he could get for you, said Andrew Friedman, who featured Mr. Peel in his 2018 book Chefs, Drugs & Rock & Roll. , which chronicled the roots of the American. culinary movement that began in the late 1970s. When Mr. Puck and his wife, designer Barbara Lazaroff, opened Spago, the restaurant was packed the first night. The open kitchen, designed to give the impression of a theater, was only separated from the guests by a long, narrow counter. Celebrities and other members of the Hollywood elite were constantly leaning over them to talk to Mr. Puck. With Mr. Peel taking care of the cooking, Mr. Puck could venture into the dining room to mingle with guests and capitalize on his growing fame, a move that would mark the start of the era of celebrity chefs. The fame did not impress Mr. Peel. He even downplayed his own talents, still calling himself a cook and not a chef. He wasn’t like, Oh, my gosh, this is Henry Winkler or Stallone or Kirk Douglas, Mr Puck said. He was a very kind human being and very balanced in his life. He was never one of those crazy people who threw pans. In the documentary, Mr. Peel explained that his philosophy of cooking comes down to respect, both for food and for people. People might say that love is the most important thing, but what is love? he said. I do not know. But respect is easy to define.

Mr. Peel and Ms. Silverton formed a relationship while working at Michaels. When he went to Spago, he insisted that she be hired as a pastry chef. They married in 1985. Their own would become one of the great culinary partnerships of the Americas. After a short stint in New York at Maxwells Plum, the couple returned to Los Angeles and in 1989 opened La Brea Bakery and Campanile in a crumbling faux-Andalusian building originally built by Charlie Chaplin. Together, the two companies have changed the restaurant landscape in Los Angeles. Mr Peel and Ms Silverton lived above the restaurant so they could juggle the needs of their two young children with the demands of an establishment that was only closed on Sundays. By the time their third child arrived in 1993, they had moved to an upscale home in Hancock Park. Their bakery exploded into a multi-million dollar business that distributed bread to nearly 40 states. In 2003, the Irish food giant IAWS Group agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in the company for $ 68.5 million. Mr Peel and Ms Silverton personally made several million dollars from the deal and invested it with a Beverly Hills financial advisor, who, as it turned out, sent the whole thing to Bernard Madoff. They both lost most of the money they made on the sale, victims of Mr. Madoff’s $ 50 billion pyramid scheme.

The couple separated in 2003 and eventually divorced. Mr Peel married actress and food personality Daphne Brogdon in 2005. They separated in 2017 and, upon Mr Peels’ death, divorced, Ms Silverton-Peel said. A first marriage, in 1979, to Queen Guttman (now Queen River) lasted about a year.

In addition to his daughter Vanessa, from his marriage to Mrs. Silverton, Mr. Peel is survived by Mrs. Brogdon; their two children, Vivien and Rex Peel; two sons from his marriage to Mrs. Silverton, Benjamin and Oliver Silverton-Peel; his sisters Leslie Janoe and Rebecca Peel; one brother, Kenneth; and two grandchildren. Mr. Peel has co-authored three books and appeared on several cooking competition television shows, both as a contestant and a judge. His seafood stand, Prawn, at the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles had been closed due to the pandemic. He was a chronic procrastinator who was always late for work and family events, Ms. Silverton-Peel said, and could be distracted reading a newspaper or a book on the way out. But not at work. Working on the line, she said, was the only thing that could get her to do something on time.

