George Clinton to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star





George Clinton led the Mothership to the ends of the universe and musical stardom. Next up is a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clinton, who founded the Funkadelic Parliament in her Plainfield barber shop in the 1960s, was announced as one of 38 star recipients by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 17. Michael B. Jordan, from Newark, also receives a star. “We can’t wait to see the reaction from each winner as they realize they are part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk!” Walk of Fame chairwoman Ellen K said in a statement. Who will receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star? The recipients are: MOVIES: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumously) . TELEVISION: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson. RECORDING: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom (posthumously). LIVE THEATER / PERFORMANCE: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo and Billy DavisJr., And Angelica Vale RADIO: Richard Lame. SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Michael Strahan. The dates of the ceremonies are not yet fixed. Recipients have two years to schedule Star Ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire. Upcoming celebrity ceremonies are usually announced 10 days before dedication on the official website, according to the Walk of Fame. Visit walkoffame.com for more information. Clinton, who was living in Newark at the time, formed Parliaments at his Plainfield barbershop on Third and Plainfield Avenue in the 1960s. From there he grew into Parliament Funkadelic with an exhilarating spirit merging funk, R&B , rock, gospel, classical, doo-wop and jazz, all set off by extravagant stage costumes, fantastic storytelling and stage props like the Mothership. The mothership now resides in the Smithsonians National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Musical Crossroads Gallery. George Clinton and P-Funk are at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The group has four shows scheduled, including two as part of the Blue Note Jazz Festival on the Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage in Central Park on Sunday, June 27. Clinton and P-Funk are also scheduled to perform on Friday, June 25 at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, and on September 5 at Temperance Beer Co. in Evanston, Illinois. Fans will either need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or test negative within the previous 72 hours, to attend the SummerStage show in New York City. Visit summerstage.org for more information. In the movies, Wiz Khalifa will play Clinton in the upcoming movie titled “Spinning Gold,” according to Deadline. It’s a biopic about Casablanca Records’ larger than life boss Neil Bogart. Subscribe to app.com for the latest news from the Jersey music scene. Chris Jordan, originally from the Jersey Shore, covers the entertainment and features of the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos