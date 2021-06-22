Alex Rodriguez appears to have rented a spot near Jennifer Lopez’s Hamptons mansion





Alex rodriguez does not break up with her ex-fiancé Jennifer lopez easier on his own after renting a mansion in the Hamptons just steps from the vacation home of the pop stars. The former MLB player has apparently moved temporarily to a $ 5million mansion in Bridgehampton for the summer, according to Sixth page, as he continues to search for new properties to buy in Long Island and Manhattan. Rodriguez apparently took a liking to the neighborhood after spending last summer in Lopezs $ 10 million mansion at Water Mill, just over a mile or three minute drive from its current rental location. And while he may have just moved to the area, the athlete has already become a staple of the local rumor mill after being spotted having dinner at Bilboquet in Sag Harbor with a few mysterious women. An eyewitness told the store that Alex had a long dinner on Friday with two women and his nephew Nick silva. A very attractive brunette at her table turned heads in the crowded restaurant, with some wondering if she was Alex’s new girlfriend. Other sources told the media that there was nothing romantic as this brunette is in fact Liz cohen, director of business development at his company, A-Rod Corp. Rodriguez sparked rumors again on Saturday after he was spotted hanging out with Lindsay shookus, the ex-girlfriend of Ben affleck. In a video obtained by Sixth page, Rodriguez can be seen seated next to the Saturday Night Live producer at her intimate birthday party in the Hamptons while watching Josh beckerman, known as the Foodie Magician, performed a routine for the guests. This unexpected couple has raised eyebrows as the two respective exes are dating again and appear to be pretty serious, 20 years after they initially called off their engagement. Shookus and Affleck were previously dated from 2017 to 2019. A representative for Rodriguez, however, clarified that just like Katie holmes which he was seen leaving the building last week, there are absolutely none there, adding, they have been friends for 15 years. So how the former New York Yankee plans to escape the world of pain he is currently in, especially if he continues to meet his ex-fiance all summer, remains to be seen. More great stories from Vanity Show What is Naomi Osakas’ job, really?

Did Paying Ransom For A Stolen Magritte Painting Inadvertently Fund Terrorism?

YA Author AS King has lost her child. Now she hopes to save more

First comes the pandemic divorce, then the summer of breasts

After the BBC’s apology, how should we think about this explosive interview with Princess Diana? A shipwreck, a Montauk mystery, and the class divide that still defines the Hamptons

William and Kates High Stakes Tour in Scotland

The best swimwear, just in time for summer

From the archive: Queen Elizabeths Most Faithful subjects Subscribe to Royale watch newsletter to receive all the chatter from Kensington Palace and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos