Lily Collins opens up about Emily in Paris and her career – From the actor’s side – Deadline

Lily Collins Tried To Star In BBC Series For The First Time Growing pains at the age of 2. Then she paused. It wasn’t long before singer Phil Collins’ daughter found herself in the limelight, not only as a model but opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2009 nominee for Best Picture. The blind side. Not bad, and she’s been going strong ever since – working with Julia Roberts in Mirror mirror and Warren Beatty in The rules don’t apply, the latter giving him the film’s only Golden Globe nomination. She also inadvertently became the Queen of Netflix by appearing in no less than five different projects on the streamer, including her acclaimed dramatic performance in To the bone plus several Oscar winners Bong Joon Ho’s Okay, Ted Bundy’s serial killer movie Extremely mean, incredibly evil and vile as well as more recently in a key role in the Oscar-winning film by David Fincher man starring Gary Oldman, and now in the first season of the Darren Star comedy series Emilie in Paris. In fact, she’s joining me for today’s edition of my Deadline video series, The actor’s side, outdoors in the south of France, where she is filming the show (which earned her a second Golden Globe nomination) as she enters her second season. This series turned her into a fashion icon and drew comparisons between her and the iconic Audrey Hepburn. It also earned Collins two MTV Movie and TV Award nominations, including Best Kiss (!) With co-star Lucas Bravo and Best Duet with Ashley Park. We talk about all of this as Lily Collins shares her ‘acting side’ in a conversation you don’t want to miss. Click on the video above to check out parts of our conversation, or check out the full interview here:







