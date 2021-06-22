Single-family development records for zoning change at former Hollywood Door Company property





A zoning application that would allow a single-family development at the site of the former Hollywood Door Company property in Lake Highlands plans to go past the Dallas Town planning commission 1st of July. Current land development plans include 34 single family homes on just over 8 acres of land. The homes would likely start pricing at $ 1.5 million, with lots ranging from 50 to 70 feet wide, according to the developers. The zoning request, presented by the land use planning and zoning consultants Baldwin Associates, would transform ownership from a commercial services district into a less dense planned development district. “We want certain elevations, certain widths, certain sizes for young families to make a house out of it. We are not interested in more density, ”said Robert Elliot of the development workshop. Capital of Stillwater, the party interested in developing the land. The groups had previously worked on the rezoning of a development for StoryBuilt Homes north of the White Rock Trail property. With this successful change to the north, the former Hollywood Door property is now surrounded by single-family, duplex and mixed-use zoning allocations. Based on feedback from Lake Highland residents so far and an understanding of the previous zoning process, the developers do not expect an overwhelming rejection from the neighbors on the application or the project. The development would look similar to other Stillwater projects, according to Elliot. “We have done other projects in the Lake Highlands and we think we will follow suit,” said Elliot. “A new construction feel is the goal. “ The developers hope to begin construction on the site by the first quarter of 2022. The land, purchased in 1955 by Hollywood Door Company creator Ernest Pierce, is currently under contract to purchase the Pierce family, pending city approvals.

