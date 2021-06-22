Things have changed: Steven Spielbergs Amblin to make movies for Netflix

In the battle of cinema against streaming, Steven spielberg has always been a firm believer that movies belong to the big screens before the big audiences, not exclusively at home on the viewers’ televisions. The manufacturer of HEY, The Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler’s List Obviously has immense weight when it comes to defining what counts as a movie and what doesn’t. So his remarks years ago sparked intense debate and disagreement, especially over whether streaming movies should be Oscar-eligible.

Today there is a surprising relaxation: Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners has announced a new deal to supply multiple feature films to Netflix each year.

At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories. stories together and reach audiences in new ways, Spielberg said in a statement.

Ted would be co-CEO and director of content for Netflix Ted sarandos, who added: Steven is a creative visionary and a leader, and like so many others around the world, my childhood was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that were enduring, inspiring and awakening. We look forward to working with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter in Stevens film history.

Spielberg himself has not revealed his intention to direct any of the Netflix films, and he made it clear in the announcement that he still has a long-standing partnership with Universal Pictures to make theatrical releases. Still, a giant deal like Spielbergs with Netflix feels like a landmark in the ever-present tension between film and television. Some might call it a surrender, others just a new alliance in a long-standing public battle. The filmmaker himself explained this division in this 2018 interview with Britains ITV News, saying that film debuts on streaming services are a challenge for the cinema, in the same way that television in the early 1950s did. kept people away from theaters and everyone stayed at home.

Hollywoods used to it, he added. We are used to being very competitive with television.

He even checked Netflix’s name when he spoke on the topic, insisting that small movies were losing ground in theaters, which he blamed on theatrical distributors focusing too much on show and properties. already well known. The difference today is that many studios would rather make guaranteed box office hits from their inventory of blockbuster branded films rather than take risks on smaller films. These little movies, which studios were doing regularly, are now going to Amazon and Hulu and Netflix.

Spielberg relied on his 2017 diary drama starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep as one of those movies: I’ll Always Do The post office for the public, asking them to go to the cinema and see The post office and not do it directly for Netflix.

In the years since these comments, Spielberg’s contemporary and his colleague champion of the theatrical experience, Martin scorsese, has forged a productive partnership with Netflix, which released its epic gangland 2019 Irish, which garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. Meanwhile, Amblin has remained a powerhouse at the Oscars with films like 1917 and The Chicago 7 trial, as well as top image winner Green book.

But in that 2018 interview, Spielberg was clear: the Oscars should be for theatrical releases. Once you’ve committed to a television format, you’re a TV movie. Granted, if you’re a good movie, you deserve an Emmy. But not an Oscar, he said. I don’t believe films that only get token qualifications in a few theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Oscar nomination.

About a year later, Spielberg softened his stance in an email at The New York Times, what its representatives said Vanity Show represent his current feelings: I want people to find their entertainment in whatever form or mode is convenient for them. Big screen, small screen, what really matters to me is a great story and everyone should have access to great stories. However, I think people need to be able to leave the safe and familiar place of their life and go to a place where they can sit in the company of others and share an experience of crying together, laughing together. , be scared together so that when it’s over they might feel a little less like strangers. I want to see the survival of movie theaters. I want the theatrical experience to remain relevant in our culture.