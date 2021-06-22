Entertainment
Widespread use of COVID-19 vaccine heralds a return of pre-pandemic nightlife in Iowa City
Iowa City business owners are reopening their restaurants, bars and nightclubs to the public after widespread COVID-19 vaccination.
Iowa City’s nightlife is recovering from the pandemic, one crowded nightclub at a time.
People want to go out and feel the connection that being at Studio 13 and other places makes, Jason Zeman said in an email to The Iowan Daily.
Zeman is the CEO of Corridor Entertainment Group, a company that owns nightclubs in Iowa City, including Eden Lounge, Players Sports Bar & Grill, and Studio 13.
We were open as permitted by law with many restrictions as well as health and safety protocols in place. Business has gone down an average of 60-90% during the time we were allowed to open, Zeman said in an email to OF.
On March 18, 2020, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague signed a proclamation declaring the immediate closure of social gatherings of more than 10 people, putting bars and nightclubs in danger of closure.
Calvin Leslie, a University of Iowa student who lived in the Iowa City Downton district before the pandemic, said he saw how the pandemic affected the night scene from his own apartment.
It was happening, like every Thursday through Saturday, it was just crowded, Leslie said of pre-pandemic Iowa City.
Leslie said the nightlife crowd never really moved away and the crowd passing by her apartment building never subsided.
A new bar opened and it was a hit, Leslie said of the opening of Elrays Live & Dive which opened in the summer of 2020.
Cory Kent, managing partner of Pullman Bar & Diner, said the restaurant had completely shut down all operations for a week in the wake of the pandemic state of emergency. He said Pullman Bar & Diner only made take out orders for more than a month after they were able to legally open.
Kent said that when Pullman started allowing patrons into the restaurant, they set up reduced capacity inside and had plexiglass barriers between patrons.
Corridor Entertainment Groups companies have reduced capacity and added physical barriers to comply with social distancing, Zeman said in an email to OF.
According to Citizen of the Iowa City Presss Vaccine monitoring, 58% of Johnson County’s population is fully vaccinated as of June 21.
Kent said his restaurant only started to recover in the spring, when outdoor dining became an option again and when the COVID-19 vaccine began to be widely available.
Commercially, we were seeing a comeback, Kent said.
He said the downtown economy depends on the UI schedule and won’t make a full comeback until the fall, when the football season begins in the fall.
I think we’ll have a good look at what downtowns will be like once we hit fall and the schools get back to business, Kent said.
the Block party in downtown Iowa is an Iowa City summer staple but was canceled in 2020.
The Block Party Black will return on July 24, 2021 and will include 14 downtown blocks. Popular attractions like beach volleyball and the silent nightclub will return at the Downtown Block Party along with new activities.
Zeman said businesses in downtown Iowa City will slowly recover from the pandemic during the summer holiday season.
We have some exciting events the rest of the summer that should help us get back to our pre-pandemic levels, including great entertainment during the Jazz Fest, the Downtown Block Party and the Soul & Blues Festival, Zeman said. .
