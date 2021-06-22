Bollywood Roundup: Aishwarya Khare, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Aishwarya Khare joins the cast of “Bhagya Lakshmi”

Bombay– Actress Aishwarya Khare is ready to join the cast of “Bhagya Lakshmi” TV show. She feels there is a strong connection to her character Lakshmi.

“Honestly, I’m very excited to play the character of Lakshmi. In fact, the moment I read the script, I felt an instant connection. Although Lakshmi and I are different personalities, I think there is a very strong bond between the two of us and this is our common belief in Karma. Just like Lakshmi, I truly believe that you get what you deserve in life and that selflessness always comes with the right turn of events, ”Aishwarya said.

The actress claims this character is different from her previous work.

“Lakshmi’s story is very different from some of the characters I’ve portrayed so far, which makes the process a bit difficult and exciting as well. I can’t wait to see how this character unfolds, ”says the actress of her role on the Zee TV show.

Akshay Kumar begins filming for “Raksha Bandhan”

Bombay– Akshay Kumar announced on Monday the launch of his upcoming film “Raksha Bandhan”. The film tells the story of a brother-sister bond and reunites Akshay with “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” co-star, Bhumi Pednekar.

Tagging Bhumi on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the easiest friendship. @Aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. On the first day of filming today, I need your love and best wishes.

He tagged the post with #AlkaHiranandani, #HimanshuSharma, @KanikaDhillon, @ZeeStudios_, @cypplOfficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms and #Harjeetsphotography.

“Raksha Bandhan” is directed by Aanand L. Rai, who has just finished filming the upcoming film, “Atrangi Re” starring Akshay. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie list also includes “Sooryavanshi”, “Bell Bottom”, “Prithviraj”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Ram Setu”.

On International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty Suggests Asanas for Covid Recovery

Bombay– Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media on International Yoga Day on Monday to suggest an asana that helps people recover quickly from Covid-19.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she is seen performing Bhramari Pranayama.

“BREATHING… this is THE most important function the body performs. Breathing properly helps deliver oxygen to the organs to carry out all crucial processes, from cognition and digestion to strengthening the immune system. So on World Yoga Day, let’s start by practicing Bhramari Pranayama, ”she wrote.

Sharing the health benefits of the asana, the actress said, “It generates up to 15% more nitric oxide from the hum vibrations, Aum. This in turn helps early recovery and healing from Covid-19. Take a few minutes to focus on your breathing today with Bhramari Pranayama. It relaxes the mind and reduces stress, while improving focus and relieving anxiety. Identify 3 friends who MUST start their day breathing well… #InternationalYogaDay #WorldYogaDay.

Shilpa, who is passionate about yoga, regularly shares videos performing different asanas and encouraging fans and followers to try yoga.

B’wood actress Kalki Koechlin misses surfing

Bombay– Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin is bored of surfing. The actress made the admission with her Instagram photo posted Monday where she is seen surfing in a bright orange t-shirt paired with black bikini bottoms.

“March 2021. I miss that feeling,” she wrote in the caption.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was amazed at Kalki’s surfing skills and wrote, “So cool. “

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she also wanted to go surfing.

“I’ve wanted to do this forever! So good, ”Sobhita wrote.

Kalki will next be seen in “Goldfish,” also starring actors Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapur. The film is about Anamika (played by Kalki), who returns home with her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she suffers from the onset of dementia.

In January, the British filming of the international project had to be postponed due to Covid-19. (IANS)