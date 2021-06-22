Actors and actresses now have the possibility of being recognized as “performers” – deadline





The Television Academy board of governors announced Monday that it has approved a pair of rule changes for the Emmy Awards. A change will allow anyone nominated in an actor or actress category to “request that their certificate of nomination and Emmy statuette bear the term” performer “in place of actor or actress,” the said. ‘Academy. “No category of performer called ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ has ever had a gender requirement for submissions,” he writes today. Now, nominees and / or winners of any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette bear the term ‘Performer’ in place of Actor or Actor. ‘Actress.” The option will take effect from the current 2021 Emmy Awards season and comes at a time when industry voices are increasingly calling for non-binary award categories (including recently in a guest column on Deadline by Lifetime‘s Ser Anzoategui.) The Berlin Film Festival announced last year that its acting awards will be gender-neutral. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics also recently voted to have its Dorian TV Awards performance categories be gender neutral. Related story ‘Vida’ star Ser Anzoategui says it’s time for non-binary rewards category Additionally, documentary film eligibility rules have been changed to take effect from the 2022 competition, excluding Oscar-eligible titles. From now on, “Any film placed on the AMPAS viewing platform will be considered a theatrical film and therefore ineligible for the Emmy competition.” The documentary rule, long a hot topic among TV Academy members, reinforces a rule that comes into effect this year: Oscar-nominated documentary feature films are not eligible. In previous years, this would have eliminated “double dip” winners like Free solo and JO: Made in America. For the current Emmy year (nominations voting is underway), Oscar nominees Collective, Crip Camp, Agent Taupe, Time and category winner My octopus teacher are not eligible for the exam. With the new rule announced today, no doc functionality filtered by AMPAS will make the cut. This year’s Primetime Emmys are September 21, with nominations due to be announced July 13.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos