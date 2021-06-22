Jay-Z debut album NFT sparked record company lawsuit





Roc-A-Fella Records (RAF), co-founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, sued co-founder Damon Dash for allegedly peddling a non-fungible token from Jay-Z’s debut album in 1996. Reasonable doubt. The lawsuit claims Dash has partnered with the SuperFarm platform to auction an NFT of Reasonable doubt, following a clear path of selling art property through NFT. He quotes an alleged press release from SuperFarm calling the sale one of the biggest NFT auctions to date, as it would transfer the rights to all future income generated by Damon Dash’s album to the winner of the auction. . That’s an exceptionally broad promise for an NFT. Sell ​​copyright to Jay-Zs Reasonable doubt As an NFT is a revolutionary landmark for both the crypto space and the music industry at large, the statement has apparently continued. But lawyers for Roc-A-Fellas say it wasn’t a Dashs product to advertise. Dash owns a minority stake in RAF, but the lawsuit says this gives him no right to sell any company asset as an NFT or otherwise. SuperFarm canceled the auction at the behest of the RAF, but the label says Dash is trying to find a replacement location. RAF wants Dash to hand over all NFTs he created to base Reasonable doubt, plus pecuniary damages. There is only one Reasonable doubt the rights are irreplaceable there, notes the complaint. The bottom line is simple: Dash can’t sell what he doesn’t own. According to TMZ, who first reported the lawsuit, Dash called the lawsuit inaccurate, saying he was trying to sell his share in the RAF rather than the album itself. Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc-a-Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administrative rights to the album, he said. TMZ. Also dash said to New York Posts Sixth page that I don’t run to different places trying to auction Reasonable doubt. I have worked with one platform and it is SuperFarm. He called the prosecution a scare tactic designed to sell him his stake in the company. The case is unrelated to another recent lawsuit in which Jay-Z accused Reasonable doubt cover photographer Jonathan Mannion to exploit his likeness. As DFTs gain in popularity, related lawsuits are beginning to appear in court. This costume apparently depends on the nebulous description of Dashs NFT. You can analyze SuperFarms alleged product description to match Dashs claim, for example: if you buy this NFT you will get all the income that Dash himself would have earned copyright for the album. But you can also interpret it as a full-fledged copyright sale, and the title of the press release promotes an auction for Jay-Z’s iconic album. Reasonable doubt. Either way, NFTs are meant to impart a sense of tight ownership and exclusivity, and the auction of a partial stake in an iconic album doesn’t quite sound the same.

