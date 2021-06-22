Oak Cliff Film Festival returns June 24-27











Pinterest The 10th annual Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) takes place June 24-27 at a number of community venues. Festival screenings and events will take place at the historic Texas Theater, Bishop Arts Theater Center, Kessler Theater, Wild Detectives and other venues around Oak Cliff. The program includes 23 feature films, 15 of which will premiere in Texas at this year’s festival. The festival also includes 34 short films, as well as opening and closing nights. Live filmmaking workshops and live music events with Austins Montopolis and Mexican summer recording artist Hayden Pedigo are also featured. We welcome moviegoers and moviegoers to another Oak Cliff Film Festival! We had to skip a year from our regular schedule, but we’re so excited to be able to show films to real people in real locations! That being said, we will continue to follow Dallas County and CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Indoor screenings will be limited to 50% of capacity, mask wear is encouraged for participants, and hand sanitizer will be available everywhere – thanks to our friends at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, said the board of directors of the Oak Cliff Film Society. Summer of the soul Soulor’s Summer When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised, from director Ahmir Questlove Thompson, is the opening night film. The documentary A Powerful and Transporting is both a musical film and a historical record. The film is created around an epic event that celebrated black history, culture and fashion in the summer of 1969 in Harlem. The screening includes a question and answer session with the film’s producers, hosted by Grammy-winning artist Shaun Martin. A Soul DJ indoor set is followed by DJ Jay Clipp. Festival highlights include a silent film / live score of the 1916 western, The Return of Draw Egan. The accompaniment of the scores live is by Montopolis, with music by Ennio Morricone. The 4K restoration of Dennis Hopper’s lost punk classic Out of the Blue and Kid Candidate, a Texas local election documentary, is followed by a live concert in the backyard at the Wild Detectives. The controversial Sundance film John in the Hole, as well as the upcoming cult indie animated screen Cryptozoo at the Texas Theater. The DFW premiere in the history of singer X-Ray Spex Poly Styrene: I’m a Cliché, and Strawberry Mansion, surreal festival favorite, is followed by a dance party by DJ Dan Deacon on Saturday night at the Texas Theater. Oak Cliff Film Festival The 2021 Oak Cliff Film Festival has once again partnered with the Austin Film Society, filmmaker David Lowery and Tim Headingtons Ley Line Entertainment. The festival provides emerging filmmakers in North Texas with funding specifically for the making of feature films. North Texas Pioneer Film Grant of $ 30,000 is part of AFS 2021 grant funds with the specific intention of promoting DFW area filmmakers with under-represented prospects. Swan Song is a Magnolia Pictures film starring beloved actor Udo Kier as Pat, a retired hairdresser. The film premieres at 9 p.m. on June 25 at the OCFF and will open in theaters across the region in August. Kier and filmmaker Todd Stephens will be attending the screening at the Texas Theater. I watched the movie earlier and found it to be a beautiful and poignant Valentine for a flamboyant hairdresser / drag queen. Pats slowly stalls in a retirement home in Sandusky OH and is drawn into a final mission. The hairdresser’s favorite client (Linda Evans) has passed away, asking her to do her hair and make up for the funeral. On Pats’ trip to the Old Quarter, he visits several hangouts, including the nightclub where he once performed. He seems to get more and more dapper and confident as his journey continues. After swapping his sweatpants for an elegant green suit, he begins to look younger and walks with a spring in his step. But Pat remembers his past loves and losses from the people he meets on his Swan Song. The full program, including all short film programs, of the Oak Cliff Film Festival is available online at oakclifffilmfestival.com.







