Georgina Chapman left Weinstein with this actor





Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, went official on the red carpet this weekend with actor Adrien Brody, who she has been dating for some time. The Marchesa creator and Oscar winner for pianist stepped in and rehearsed when he arrived Saturday night at the Brodys film premiere of Clean at the Tribeca Festival. Brody, 46, and Chapman, 43, have been dating since last fall, according to People and Sixth page. This is the first public relationship for the designer since her split from Weinstein, 69, in October 2017. News of Chapman’s departure from Weinstein came days after he was accused in The New York Times of sexual harassment and rape by a handful of women and on the same day a similar story, detailing additional charges, reported. was published by the New Yorker. The number of charges against Weinstein would eventually reach more than 80 women in four countries. My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendously because of these unforgivable actions, Chapman said in a statement at the time. I chose to leave my husband. Taking care of my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for confidentiality at this time. Since then, the Miramax co-founder has been convicted in New York of third degree rape and committing a criminal sex act and has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Last week, a judge ruled the former movie mogul could be extradited on charges of sexually assaulting five women in Los Angeles. Clean, Brody’s new film, was scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Festival, but that event has been canceled due to COVID-19. Chapman, who still runs his Marchesa fashion line, spoke in a Vogue 2018 interview why she kept her head down publicly. At the time, she said she had not gone out in public for five months, since Weinstein was charged. I was so humiliated and so broken that I, I, I didn’t think it was respectful go out, she said. I thought, who am I to parade everything that’s going on? It’s still very, very raw. Chapman added that she never suspected her husband of misconduct and believed she had a happy marriage. The two started dating in 2003, while still married to Eve Chilton, and tied the knot in October 2007. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018. Brody, meanwhile, appeared in Miramax’s 2006 release Hollywoodland. It is not known how he and Chapman first met or started dating. However, the actor had his own little #MeToo moment when he won his Oscar for Best Actor in 2003. Upon arriving on stage, Brody grabbed host Halle Berry in his arms and planted an unexpected long kiss on her. which left her wondering what was going on. I bet you didn’t know that was part of the gift bag, Brody remarked afterward.







