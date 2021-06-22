Lorde Tour takes place in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara





Lorde, the superstar singer who has released two of the best albums of the past 10 years, has announced her plans for a 2022 world tour. And the trek includes three Californian dates. Lorde performs May 3 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, May 5 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and May 7 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on June 25, ticketmaster.com. Visit the artist’s website, www.lorde.co.nz, for information on presale tickets. The full tour itinerary is shown below. The multi-platinum artist will be backing his third studio album, “Solar Power”, which follows on from his previous four-star efforts “Pure Heroine” (2013) and “Melodrama” (2017). The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings I experience when I am outside. In times of grief, heartache, deep love, or confusion, I turn to the natural world for answers. I learned to breathe out and tune in. That’s what happened, ”Lorde said in a press release for the new album. The full album is slated for release on August 20, but Lorde has already released the big title track as a single. “It’s that contagious, flirtatious summer energy that comes over us all,” says June Lorde of the single ‘Solar Power’. Here is the list of songs from the new album: 1. The path

2. Solar energy

3. California

4. Stoned in the nail salon

5. Fallen fruit

6. Secrets of a girl (who has seen it all)

7. The man with the ax

8. Dominoes

9. Big star

10. Head of a new regime

11. Mood ring

12. Oceanic feeling DATES OF THE LORD’S VISIT: February 26

Christchurch, New Zealand

Electric Avenue Festival February 27

Upper Moutere, New Zealand

Neudorf vineyards 1st of March

Wellington, New Zealand

Bay of Days March 2

Havelock Nord, New Zealand

Black barn vineyards March 4

New Plymouth, New Zealand

Brooklands Bowl March 5

Auckland, New Zealand

External fields March 10

Brisbane, Australia

River 12th of March

Melbourne, Australia

SMMB March 15

Sydney, Australia

Awesome Conscious Theater March 19

Perth, Australia

Belvoir Amphitheater April 3

Nashville, Tennessee

Opry’s house April 5

Detroit, Michigan

Masonic Temple Theater April 7

Montreal, QC

Willfrid Pelletier Room April 8

Toronto, Ontario

Meridian room April 12

Boston, Massachusetts

Wang Center Boch Theater April 15

Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena April 16

Washington DC

The hymn April 18

New York, New York State

Radio City Music Hall April 20

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The encounter 22 april

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Theater April 25

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Armory April 27

Denver, CO

Mission ballroom April 30

Seattle, WA

WaMu Theater May 1

Portland, OR

Cloud Theater May 3

San Francisco, California

Bill Graham Municipal Auditorium May 5

Los Angeles, CA

Auditorium of the sanctuary May 7

Santa barbara, california

Santa Barbara bowl May 25

Leeds, United Kingdom

O2 Academy May 26

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Usher room May 28

Manchester, United Kingdom

O2 Victoria warehouse May 30

Birmingham, United Kingdom

O2 Academy June 1

London, United Kingdom

rotunda June 2

London, United Kingdom

rotunda June 7

Paris, FR

Paris Casino June 8

Amsterdam, netherlands

AFAS live June 10

Barcelona, ​​ES

Son Primavera June 13

Zurich, CH

Hall 622 June 14

Munich, DE

Zenith June 16

Rome, computer science

Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica June 17

Villafranca di Verona, IT

Villafranca Castle June 18

Sibenik, RH

Fortress of Saint Mihovil June 21st

Cologne, DE

Open air at Tanzbrunnen 23 june

Berlin, DE

Verti music room

