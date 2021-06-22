Entertainment
Lorde Tour takes place in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara
Lorde, the superstar singer who has released two of the best albums of the past 10 years, has announced her plans for a 2022 world tour.
And the trek includes three Californian dates.
Lorde performs May 3 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, May 5 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and May 7 at the Santa Barbara Bowl.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on June 25, ticketmaster.com. Visit the artist’s website, www.lorde.co.nz, for information on presale tickets.
The full tour itinerary is shown below.
The multi-platinum artist will be backing his third studio album, “Solar Power”, which follows on from his previous four-star efforts “Pure Heroine” (2013) and “Melodrama” (2017).
The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings I experience when I am outside. In times of grief, heartache, deep love, or confusion, I turn to the natural world for answers. I learned to breathe out and tune in. That’s what happened, ”Lorde said in a press release for the new album.
The full album is slated for release on August 20, but Lorde has already released the big title track as a single.
“It’s that contagious, flirtatious summer energy that comes over us all,” says June Lorde of the single ‘Solar Power’.
Here is the list of songs from the new album:
1. The path
2. Solar energy
3. California
4. Stoned in the nail salon
5. Fallen fruit
6. Secrets of a girl (who has seen it all)
7. The man with the ax
8. Dominoes
9. Big star
10. Head of a new regime
11. Mood ring
12. Oceanic feeling
DATES OF THE LORD’S VISIT:
February 26
Christchurch, New Zealand
Electric Avenue Festival
February 27
Upper Moutere, New Zealand
Neudorf vineyards
1st of March
Wellington, New Zealand
Bay of Days
March 2
Havelock Nord, New Zealand
Black barn vineyards
March 4
New Plymouth, New Zealand
Brooklands Bowl
March 5
Auckland, New Zealand
External fields
March 10
Brisbane, Australia
River
12th of March
Melbourne, Australia
SMMB
March 15
Sydney, Australia
Awesome Conscious Theater
March 19
Perth, Australia
Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3
Nashville, Tennessee
Opry’s house
April 5
Detroit, Michigan
Masonic Temple Theater
April 7
Montreal, QC
Willfrid Pelletier Room
April 8
Toronto, Ontario
Meridian room
April 12
Boston, Massachusetts
Wang Center Boch Theater
April 15
Uncasville, Connecticut
Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16
Washington DC
The hymn
April 18
New York, New York State
Radio City Music Hall
April 20
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The encounter
22 april
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago Theater
April 25
Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Armory
April 27
Denver, CO
Mission ballroom
April 30
Seattle, WA
WaMu Theater
May 1
Portland, OR
Cloud Theater
May 3
San Francisco, California
Bill Graham Municipal Auditorium
May 5
Los Angeles, CA
Auditorium of the sanctuary
May 7
Santa barbara, california
Santa Barbara bowl
May 25
Leeds, United Kingdom
O2 Academy
May 26
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Usher room
May 28
Manchester, United Kingdom
O2 Victoria warehouse
May 30
Birmingham, United Kingdom
O2 Academy
June 1
London, United Kingdom
rotunda
June 2
London, United Kingdom
rotunda
June 7
Paris, FR
Paris Casino
June 8
Amsterdam, netherlands
AFAS live
June 10
Barcelona, ES
Son Primavera
June 13
Zurich, CH
Hall 622
June 14
Munich, DE
Zenith
June 16
Rome, computer science
Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17
Villafranca di Verona, IT
Villafranca Castle
June 18
Sibenik, RH
Fortress of Saint Mihovil
June 21st
Cologne, DE
Open air at Tanzbrunnen
23 june
Berlin, DE
Verti music room
