KimsKorner: Summer fun and camping in your own garden

There are so many great ideas on this site that I had to share more. The last section is about camping, whether in your own backyard or on a real campsite and I loved some of these ideas, hope you can use and enjoy them.

Writing while shaving cream. It can get complicated, but what a fun way to write! If you’re up for the mess, have your kids practice their ABCs. You can go out in the sun!

To paint rocks. Are you one with rocks all over or near your yard? Have fun painting faces or patterns on rocks with your kids. You can use them as doorstops or paperweights!

Ball tennis. Using paper plates, paint stirrers, and air-filled balloons, you can easily create this fun summer activity for kids for the outdoors. You can also play indoors since you are hitting a ball!

Water balloon baseball. Sometimes combining two summer activities can be an exciting way to play outside. Just take a Wiffle Ball bat and fill balloons with water. Now you can play baseball with a splash!

Play hide and seek in the dark. Mix old hide and seek with hide and seek in the dark! Blacken your windows and prepare areas that can be dangerous. It’s definitely great entertainment!

Make a carton of milk boats. Take an old brick of milk and shape it like a boat. You can even paint it and stick a toothpick on it with a taped flag! Test it by putting it in water in the sink or tub. Does it float? Otherwise, your kids can think about how to fix it.

Make a puzzle together. When looking for the right puzzle, look for the right age group. There are specific difficulty levels! It can be a wonderful time to bond with your children and work together to solve a puzzle.

Backyard camping. Your kids might be too small to go camping in a campground or park, but why not start in the backyard?

The next set of ideas can be used either in your own backyard camp or if you are taking the kids camping. (These ideas can also be used in activities you may want to do outside at all times. moment :

Nature trail

A classic that never gets old; a good nature trail can really set the tone for a fantastic summer camp in the future. If you already know the camp area, just make a list of all the things you are likely to find in the area and give them to your children to find. You can drop things like local flowers, certain types of insects, tree leaves as long as they are all safe to handle. This provides a brilliant method for involving children in the natural environment around them, and also allows them to familiarize themselves with the camp where they will be staying.

Don’t catch!

A simple ball game but a great way to warm the minds of children and keep them lively. A person takes a ball in the middle of a circle that has been formed by the rest of the campers. The person with the ball then throws it at a person of their choice, shouting either “Catch!” or “Don’t catch!” “If they shout” Catch! And the intended recipient catches it, they stay in the game. If they shout “Don’t catch!” But the recipient catches it anyway, they are eliminated. The key is to pay attention to what is being said as well as physical body language, which can sometimes be more difficult than you think!

Shaft measurement

An extremely valuable and fun way to bring your campers closer to nature, as well as secretly teaching a complicated form of math! That’s right. Just have your kids stand next to a tree and have them measure it. You may have puzzled looks and confused reactions; It’s normal! Have them lean back to see the top of the tree. If they are unable to do so, they should keep moving back until the pinnacle is visible. When the top of the tree is finally uncovered, you can tell them that they are as far from the tree as they are from its height. The method used for this neat trick is called trigonometry. It’s not something you learn in your average summer camp!

Dead horse

Despite the name, it’s not as morbid as you might think. First of all, you have to nominate a child to be the “dead horse”. Their job is to lie down in front of the rest of the group, close their eyes and stay still. The goal is for the other children to make the dead horse laugh! The only rules are that you cannot physically touch the horse. Once they laughed, they lost the game. Another child must take his place. It’s a fantastic way to foster and encourage good old-fashioned camp humor.

Eye Spy: Nature Edition

Eye Spy is of course a game as old as time that has entertained children for generations. This version of the game has a touch of nature ideal for camping trips. All you need to do is make a list of any animals, items, or things you might find in the camp. Give the children a piece of paper with all of the items listed. The first to see them all and tick the boxes, wins!

Fire tender

An awesome game of silent skill, Fire Tender challenges kids to stay quiet, be smart and be careful. It’s also likely to cause a lot of laughs too! To play, you must first designate someone as the “soft fire”. They have to sit by a pile of sticks blindfolded. The other children must take turns trying to approach the pile of sticks and steal them. If at any point the tender detects movement and points in the direction it is coming from, it eliminates the person approaching them (if any). A tense yet hilarious and fun game for kids and adults alike.

One minute challenge

This activity is a superb calming tool, specially designed to reign in young campers and get them to calm down before moving on. This is ideal if you need it to wind it up after a particularly high tempo part. To start the challenge, tell campers that you are going to time exactly 1 minute on your watch. Challenge the children to count silently in their heads. When they’re done, raise your hand. Whoever is closest to your real watch wins the game! The game can be extended for longer periods of time if you need to, depending on how good the kids are or how long you need them to stay calm.

Earth ball

A must-have for the camp, this game requires that you have a light ball on hand, or even a ball. Beach balls are ideal. Campers must stand and hit the ball to keep it in the air. The general object of the game is not to let the ball touch the ground. It is ideal to set a first target for the length of time the ball is held in the air. If children beat it easily, prolong it until it becomes more difficult. It is a fantastic game to teach cooperation techniques between campers and encourage camaraderie.

Rock art

A great activity to really inspire creativity in the camp. Get your kids to find a rock they like, it can be smooth, rough or a little jagged, it all depends on their preference. Although it’s easier if they find something smoother for the next step! Once the rock has been collected, have them wash it out. Now the fun begins! Encourage them to paint their rock and make it into something fun and vibrant. They can build faces or just decorate them in an artistic style of their choice. Once they’re done painting, mix together some flour and water to use them as a sealer. Apply it to the rock as a finishing touch. Now they can use their stone however they want! Maybe a paperweight, or maybe even a gift to another camper. You can encourage them to decorate many different rocks for a variety of reasons. They might even end up building a collection of rock art! The only limit is their imagination and how far you can push them to achieve their goals.

Stargazing in the courtyard. Put on some blankets and stretch out in your garden and gaze at the stars. Show your kids how to locate Orion’s belt and many other stars.

It’s still early days and I want to give you and your children some time to enjoy the summer which is mostly in your own backyard, so to speak. Have fun and enjoy it too!

During the summer my goal is to have things that will keep your kids from losing what they have learned this year, be it virtual, in person, or a combination. With this school year as unusual as it used to be, it will be important to get your kids thinking every now and then. Seriously think about it you’ve all become great teachers now and I’m just going to add some skills needed for different levels so you don’t have to search for things just have them do them at different times this summer. May God bless you all and have a good week.

Camping can be fun even if you do it with your children in your own backyard.

